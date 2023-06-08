DDOG vs. DT: Which Cloud Stock is Better?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

DDOG vs. DT: Which Cloud Stock is Better?

Story Highlights

Cloud stocks have been hot for a long time, but now, companies that have anything to do with artificial intelligence are showing signs of bubbly euphoria. However, that doesn’t mean this space is entirely uninvestable. It may simply require waiting for a better entry point in some of the less-inflated names.

In this piece, I evaluated two cloud stocks, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. Both stocks are up significantly year-to-date, with Datadog up 39% and Dynatrace gaining 37%. However, Datadog is still off 7% over the last 12 months after that tremendous rally, while Dynatrace is up 24% over the past year.

Datadog provides a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users, while Dynatrace offers a software intelligence platform built for the enterprise cloud.

With such sizable gains year-to-date, some investors might be wondering if any upside is left in either name, so a closer look is in order. To start with, the U.S. software industry is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.4, which is in line with its three-year average.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

The first red flag for Datadog is its lack of profitability, while the second is its P/S multiple of 18.3, which immediately suggests it’s overvalued. Due to a confluence of current and potential issues, a bearish view looks appropriate for Datadog at this time.

Unfortunately, this stock is driven by the recent hype around cloud stocks and especially artificial intelligence (AI). Investors have inflated a massive balloon around virtually any company that has anything to do with AI, and with Datadog’s lack of profitability, there’s just nothing here worth investing in right now.

Generally, analysts agree that Datadog should record its final annual loss in 2024 and become profitable in 2025, with profits of $321 million. This timeline would require an annual growth rate of 66% over the next two years.

However, Datadog’s revenue growth rate has been shifting, notching 66% in 2020, 70.5% in 2021, and 63% in 2022, which could put that profitability timeline in jeopardy. Additionally, the company’s operating expenses have been slightly outpacing its revenue growth, causing its annual losses to widen to $84 million for the last 12 months.

Finally, Datadog insiders have unloaded over $18 million worth of the company’s shares over the last three months, including a long list of Informative Sells by multiple insiders over the last two to three days. When the insiders are abandoning ship en masse, that’s never a good sign.

What is the Price Target for DDOG Stock?

Datadog has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $96, the average Datadog stock price target implies upside potential of just 0.7%.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

At a P/S multiple of 13.2, Dynatrace immediately looks overvalued. The company hasn’t been growing nearly as fast as Datadog, although its growth is more stable, notching revenue growth rates in the 29% to 32% range over the last three years. Due to these factors and others outlined below, a neutral view seems appropriate for Dynatrace now.

Dynatrace has also benefited from the AI-related hype, but its financial position is far better than Datadog’s. Unfortunately, Dynatrace’s net income margins have been quite low — generally staying in the 6% to 11% range (currently 9.3% for the past 12 months) since the company became profitable in 2021. Most software companies have healthier margins than that, but Dynatrace is still in the early stages.

On the other hand, the company has managed to keep its operating expenses under control, which cannot be said for most technology companies, which saw their expenses explode in 2022. Dynatrace also relies less on stock-based compensation than most tech companies, which also bodes well for its long-term stability.

Notably, however, there was a large insider sale four months ago, including several Informative Sells, right around the last spike before the stock dropped temporarily. Now in early June, we’re seeing another spike in Dynatrace shares, and another large Informative Sell was made two days ago.

Over the long term, Dynatrace could be a nice portfolio addition, but for now, it looks fairly valued.

What is the Price Target for DT Stock? 

Dynatrace has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $54.11, the average Dynatrace stock price target implies upside potential of 6.5%.

Conclusion: Bearish on DDOG, Neutral on DT

Datadog and Dynatrace both offer cloud-based intelligence platforms with AI-related solutions, but a look at their fundamentals reveals that Dynatrace is in a much better position. While the company looks fairly valued, for now, any significant sell-off could create an attractive entry point.

On the other hand, Datadog is unprofitable and less compelling. A review might be in order for Datadog in two years’ time to see if it’s profitable and whether its financial position has improved at all. However, for now, there’s very little to like about this stock.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DT

Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsDynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
24d ago
DT
Cantor Fitzgerald software analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
DT
CFLT
Dynatrace initiated with a Buy at Stifel
DT
More DT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DT

Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsDynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
24d ago
DT
Cantor Fitzgerald software analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyCantor Fitzgerald software analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
1M ago
DT
CFLT
Dynatrace initiated with a Buy at Stifel
The FlyDynatrace initiated with a Buy at Stifel
3M ago
DT
More DT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >