D-Wave and Rigetti: Cantor Chooses the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy

Not every generation witnesses the birth of a truly game-changing technology, but today’s breakthroughs in quantum computing are handing us a front-row seat to history.

Put simply, quantum computing brings the power of superpositioning to the world of computers. Where traditional computers operate in binary, with any given byte of data represented by a 1 or a 0, on or off, quantum computing uses qubits, quantum bits, to hold data. And qubits, following the principles of quantum physics, can exist in multiple states simultaneously.

This fundamental difference is what sets quantum computing apart, enabling quantum machines to run at far higher speeds and tackle far larger data volumes than traditional computers. In fact, quantum computers are capable of solving problems so complex that even the most advanced ‘classical’ supercomputers would struggle.

Analyst Troy Jensen from Cantor has summed up the broader investment outlook for this breakthrough technology, noting: “Quantum computing is in its infancy, but remains one of the most highly coveted technical milestones with significant economic implications. While we are likely years away from full-scale quantum capabilities, the technology has already captured the interest of investors… The quantum computing sector remains in an early growth phase, with valuation multiples still based on potential rather than current financial performance. As commercial applications scale beyond research partnerships and into enterprise adoption, investor confidence is expected to grow, leading to more stable stock performance for leading players.”

Reflecting this perspective, Jensen has singled out D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS) and Rigetti (NASDAQ:RGTI) as some of the most promising quantum computing stocks to buy at the moment. And he’s not alone — TipRanks data shows the analyst community has assigned both companies a Strong Buy rating. Let’s take a closer look to find out what makes them stand out.

D-Wave Quantum

The first quantum computing stock we’ll look at is D-Wave, one of the sector’s leaders. This company hails from Palo Alto, in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley, where it was founded in 1999. D-Wave has developed both hardware and software systems for quantum computing, as well as the cloud services, app development tools, and professional support services necessary to provide ‘end-to-end’ quantum computing. The company boasts that it was the world’s first supplier of quantum computers, putting the new technology on the map and in real-world use. D-Wave’s systems can claim an impressive 99.9% availability, and the company can provide quantum computing to its customers via the cloud or ‘on premises.’

In an important announcement, showing the rapid advancements in the field, D-Wave released its latest quantum computing system for general availability this past May. The system, the Advantage2, is a sixth-generation quantum computer with a proven ability to solve complex computational problems that are beyond the reach of current, ‘classical’ computer technology. The Advantage2 uses D-Wave’s most advanced quantum processor, and the company has built the system to commercial-grade, optimizing it to address real-world computing needs such as AI.

In its 25-plus years of operation, D-Wave has built itself into a $4.6 billion company, with some 200 employees at work bringing quantum computing from the drafting tables to the real world. The company’s teams are composed of experts in a wide range of fields, including physics, cloud computing infrastructure, processor development, and even chip fabrication. The company takes care to protect its intellectual property, and has been granted more than 250 US patents.

Turning to the company’s financial results, we find that D-Wave reported a strong increase in revenue during 1Q25, its last reported period. The top line in that quarter came to $15 million, up an impressive 507% year-over-year, beating the forecast by $4.5 million, and coming in at a company record. D-Wave’s GAAP EPS for the quarter came to a loss of 2 cents per share – but we should note that this figure was 3 cents per share better than had been expected. The company finished Q1 with a record quarter-end cash balance, reported as $304.3 million.

Checking in with Cantor analyst Troy Jensen, we find him upbeat on D-Wave’s leading position as a supplier of commercial-grade quantum computing. Jensen also notes the company’s sound cash position, and in summing up his stance writes, “D-Wave presents a differentiated opportunity in the quantum computing landscape as the only public company delivering commercially deployed quantum systems with near-term revenue visibility. With a defensible position in Annealing-based quantum optimization, expanding enterprise use-cases, and with over $300 million cash in its balance sheet, D-Wave offers a compelling mix of de-risked technology, maturing go-to-market executing, and asymmetric upside as quantum adoption accelerates across government, automotive, logistics, and research sectors.”

The analyst goes on to put an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock, and his $20 price target points toward a one-year upside potential of 25%. (To watch Jensen’s track record, click here)

The Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 6 recent positive analyst reviews. The shares are priced at $15.98, and their $17.33 average price target implies an 8.5% gain for the next 12 months. (See QBTS stock forecast)

Rigetti Computing

Next on our list is Rigetti Computing, another leader in the space. The company has created a basic architecture for an advanced quantum computer system, based on a supercooling dilution refrigeration system designed to generate temperatures as low as one-hundredth of a degree Kelvin. That level of cooling is needed to support Rigetti’s QPUs, or quantum processor units; these are the quantum integrated circuits which form the base of Rigetti’s quantum computing technology.

Because Rigetti involves itself in every aspect of designing and building out its quantum computers, the company is able to custom-create machines to fit any customer’s design specs and scale. In an important feature, Rigetti also provides quantum cloud services, a hybrid service of quantum and classical computing offered via the cloud – giving customers access to quantum computing who may not need a whole quantum device in-house. Rigetti’s system can support ultra-low-latency connections and forms the hybrid by linking high-performance classical computers to its quantum cloud.

Rigetti’s most powerful quantum computer is its Ankaa-3 system, which was deployed in December of last year and can handle more than 80 qubits of processing power. The company has also developed and made available a smaller, 9-qubit system derived from the Ankaa-3. This system, Novera, is intended to make quantum computing available on a smaller scale, allowing a wider range of customers to access the new technology’s high computing performance.

On the financial side, Rigetti’s 1Q25 results showed that the company is clearly still in development stages. Rigetti’s revenue for the quarter came to $1.5 million, missing the forecast by over $1 million, while the company’s operating expenses came to $22.1 million. The company’s operating loss in Q1 was reported as $21.6 million. At the same time, the company has achieved some important business developments recently. During Q1, Rigetti was chosen to participate in a DARPA quantum benchmarking initiative, and more recently, in May, the company announced that it will participate in an international collaboration with QphoX and NQCC on a multi-channel optical readout for quantum processors.

Rigetti’s strengths in scaling its quantum technology and its successes in entering strategic R&D partnerships caught the attention of Cantor’s analyst. Jensen writes of Rigetti and its prospects, “Rigetti Computing is a vertically-integrated superconducting quantum company advancing toward scalable, fault-tolerant systems through its proprietary modular chip architecture, and leading gate fidelities. With strategic backing from Quanta Computer–including a $250 million co-development agreement and joint IP ownership–we think Rigetti is well-capitalized to execute its roadmap, including a >100-qubit system by end-2025. The company’s diversified go-to-market approach spans cloud services, on-premise deployments, and long-term government-funded R&D with partners like DARPA, NASA, and the UK’s NQCC. This combination of technical progress, strategic capital, and commercial traction positions Rigetti to compete for early quantum advantage and sustained leadership in the quantum industry.”

Quantifying his stance, Jensen rates RGTI shares as Overweight (i.e., Buy), and he complements that with a $15 price target, implying a one-year gain for the stock of 15%.

These shares have 6 positive reviews on file, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street. The stock is priced at $13.08, and its average target price is $15, matching the Cantor view. (See RGTI stock forecast)

