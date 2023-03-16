tiprankstipranks
Cyberlux Corporation – Should This Penny Stock Be on Your Radar?

Cyberlux stock trades on the OTC market. The company’s UAS offerings are grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Digital technology platform Cyberlux Corporation (CYBL) is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, especially for its Unmanned Aircraft Solutions (UAS) or drones. With the ongoing strength in its UAS segment, investors with an appetite for risk could keep this Penny stock company on their radar. Cyberlux’s shares are listed on the OTC market. 

The war in Europe and Cyberlux’s drone production capabilities have created solid growth opportunities for the company. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Pentagon is set to buy Cyberlux K8 drones and deliver them to Ukraine. This is a big win for a small company that recently started producing drones. 

In the Q3 shareholders’ letter, the company highlighted that Q3 2022 was the UAS quarter. The company, which generated less than $10 million in revenues in 2021, has developed a sales pipeline of over $150M for 2023. 

Looking ahead, CYBL expects to emerge as a key U.S. Agency and Commercial OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner. Moreover, innovation, acquisitions, joint ventures, and a large addressable market act as tailwinds. 

While CYBL has good growth prospects, it is still a small company with significant risks. Thus, investors with a risk appetite could consider allocating a small portion of their savings to CYBL stock. Meanwhile, investors can leverage our Penny Stocks Screener to find shares more likely to outperform the market averages.

