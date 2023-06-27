CVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

CVS Stock (NYSE:CVS): Down Because of Walgreens’ Fall. Should You Buy?

Story Highlights

If CVS Health’s chief rival is having problems, does that mean it’s time to panic sell CVS stock? Not at all, as CVS is a revenue grower, a dividend payer, and a “Strong Buy,” according to Wall Street analysts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trending today because of the fall in WBA stock. Savvy investors can take advantage of what I call the sympathy effect, as CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock is going down along with Walgreens stock, even though CVS isn’t in any real trouble. Hence, I am bullish on CVS stock as a high-confidence investment for income seekers.

Like Walgreens, CVS Health operates a famous chain of retail drugstores that also sell cosmetics and various beauty and health-related goods. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analysts see a potential buying opportunity with managed care stocks, and CVS stock may be worth a look for that reason.

Yet, today the market just isn’t in the mood to buy CVS Health stock. That’s perfectly fine for contrarian traders and dividend investors since one trader’s trash can sometimes end up being another trader’s treasure.

CVS Stock’s Decline is an Opportunity

There was no company-specific news for CVS Health today. Nevertheless, the stock declined, and it’s not difficult to figure out why this happened. Most likely, it was because Walgreens Boots Alliance stock fell sharply in the wake of mixed quarterly results and a soft earnings outlook.

We won’t delve too deeply into Walgreens, but for the fiscal third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1 per share. That’s up 3.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, but it fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07 per share. On the other hand, Walgreens beat Wall Street’s estimate of $34.23 billion in quarterly revenue by posting $35.4 billion in revenue, up 8.6% year-over-year.

What seemed to bother financial traders the most, however, was Walgreens’ Fiscal Year 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $4 to $4.05 per share; this was lowered from the company’s prior forecast of $4.45 to $4.65 per share. This might be disheartening to some WBA stockholders, but it’s not necessarily indicative of problems for CVS, which doesn’t report earnings until August.

Again, it’s the sympathy effect at work here; WBA stock goes down a lot, and nervous traders sell CVS stock because they think it might be next to take a big fall. I purposely seek out opportunities like this, as others’ irrational trades are my most rational ones.

CVS Health Has Solid Financials

Now, let’s leave Walgreens behind for a moment and focus on the topic at hand — CVS Health and why it’s a worthy addition to your watch list in 2023. For one thing, CVS just keeps on beating analysts’ consensus EPS forecasts, one quarter after another. Plus, the company consistently grows its revenue.

I’m not talking about huge leaps and bounds here, but it’s sustainable growth. For example, CVS Health increased its revenue from $76.83 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $85.28 billion in the quarter ending on March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, income-focused investors really ought to take a look at CVS stock now. The company pays a healthy 3.5% annual dividend yield, which is superior to the sector average yield of 1.5%. Furthermore, it seems like a sustainable dividend yield because the payout ratio is 26.61%, and as long as the payout ratio is below 50%, CVS Health’s dividend should be fairly safe.

Granted, CVS Health reduced its full-year guidance early last month, so the company, unfortunately, has something in common with Walgreens. That said, I wouldn’t discount the possibility of a positive earnings surprise in the future now that the expectations have been lowered for CVS.

Is CVS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

CVS Health is heavily favored among the analyst community. According to TipRanks, CVS is a Strong Buy, based on 10 Buys and two Hold ratings, with no Sell ratings at all. The average CVS Health stock price target is $98.17, implying 42.4% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell CVS stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Michael Cherny of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities, with an average return of 10.72% per rating and a 58% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider CVS Stock?

Stock trading can be a tricky business. You can hold shares of a perfectly good company and then watch your stock lose value because a rival business fell out of favor.

If that’s happening with CVS Health right now, I believe it’s a gift for the taking. I’m glad to declare that CVS stock is worth considering, as the company has decent fundamentals, and you can collect quarterly dividend distributions while you wait for nervous traders to calm down and potentially start buying again.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS Health price target lowered to $103 from $109 at Truist
The FlyCVS Health price target lowered to $103 from $109 at Truist
7d ago
CVS
Wells Fargo Sees Potential Purchase Window in Managed Care Stocks
CVS
ELV
UNH Slide Prompts a Catastrophe for Health Insurer Stocks
CVS
HUM
More CVS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS Health price target lowered to $103 from $109 at Truist
The FlyCVS Health price target lowered to $103 from $109 at Truist
7d ago
CVS
Wells Fargo Sees Potential Purchase Window in Managed Care Stocks
Market NewsWells Fargo Sees Potential Purchase Window in Managed Care Stocks
8d ago
CVS
ELV
UNH Slide Prompts a Catastrophe for Health Insurer Stocks
Market NewsUNH Slide Prompts a Catastrophe for Health Insurer Stocks
13d ago
CVS
HUM
More CVS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >