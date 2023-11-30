‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Says Morgan Stanley About Boeing Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Says Morgan Stanley About Boeing Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Says Morgan Stanley About Boeing Stock

The past month or so has been good for Boeing (NYSE:BA) investors. After bottoming out at $177.73 on October 25, shares have rallied by 26%, easily outpacing the S&P 500’s ~9% return over the period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag thinks there are several reasons for the turnaround. She states, “After a challenging summer of multiple non-conforming manufacturing issues on the 737 MAX program, the lack of incremental bad news has been positive for the stock. Additionally, tailwinds from aircraft orders from the Dubai Air Show and the 737 MAX 10 flight certification flights have been positive for sentiment.”

Interestingly, Liwag has recently been inundated with inquiries from investors who are wondering if the time is now right to start loading up on BA shares. Some have pointed out “recent delivery momentum” and reduced consensus 2024 free cash flow (FCF) estimates that could act as catalysts.

But Liwag’s take is rather less bullish, telling investors to “curb your enthusiasm.” The potential for “positive momentum” is negated by Liwag’s view of a “balanced risk reward in the long-term.” Ongoing supply chain bottlenecks are still hampering Boeing’s capacity to deliver airplanes and capitalize on its multi-year backlog. Additionally, there is a looming concern related to the negotiation of a labor agreement with IAM District 751 in 2024, whose members represents roughly 20% of Boeing’s total workforce.

Bottom-line, due to expecting lower BCA (Boeing Commercial Airlines) and BDS (Boeing Defense, Space & Security) operating profits, and at the same time anticipating lower 737 MAX production rates over lingering supply chain issues, Liwag’s FCF estimates are below consensus. Specifically, the Street is calling for FCF of ~$9.6 billion and ~$11.7 billion in 2025-2026, while Liwag has ~$8.4 billion and ~$9.2 billion.

So, down to business, what does it all mean for investors? Liwag remains on the sidelines with an Equal-weight (i.e., Neutral) rating and a $220 price target, suggesting the shares are currently fairly valued. (To watch Liwag’s track record, click here)

Liwag, however, is amongst a minority on Wall Street. 2 others join her on the fence, but they are countered by 15 bullish analysts, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. The average target stands at $249.67, implying investors will be pocketing returns of ~10% a year from now. (See Boeing stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Says Morgan Stanley About Boeing Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >