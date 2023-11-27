CRWD Earnings Preview: Is Another Beat in Store?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
CRWD Earnings Preview: Is Another Beat in Store?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

CRWD Earnings Preview: Is Another Beat in Store?

Story Highlights

CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings on November 28, after the market closes. The company has a remarkable history of beating earnings estimates. Wall Street analysts expect CRWD’s earnings and revenue to grow on a year-over-year basis,

Cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Thursday, November 28, after the market closes. Importantly, CRWD has an impressive history of delivering strong quarterly performances. The company beat analysts’ earnings expectations for 15 consecutive quarters, indicating the potential for it to outperform estimates again in the to-be-reported quarter. Wall Street analysts are upbeat about the demand backdrop for CrowdStrike, given the rapidly growing cyberattacks.

The Street expects CRWD to post earnings of $0.74 per share in Q3 FY24, compared with $0.40 per share in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, analysts expect CrowdStrike to deliver revenue of $777.3 million in Fiscal Q3, compared to $580.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Here’s What Analysts Are Saying about CRWD Stock

Heading into the company’s earnings release, three analysts have rated CRWD stock a Buy since last week, while one has assigned a Hold rating.

KeyBanc analyst Eric Heath emphasized substantial long-term growth drivers in CrowdStrike’s cloud-native software platform and generative AI, along with the potential for continued market share expansion in endpoint security. Regarding Q3 results, the analyst said that his firm’s checks indicated solid trends. That said, Heath is slightly cautious due to macro pressures and the robust year-to-date rally.

Heath reaffirmed a Buy rating on CRWD stock and raised the price target to $240 (implying 14% upside potential) from $200.

Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia anticipates CrowdStrike’s net new ARR in Fiscal Q3 to hit $215 million, up 8% year-over-year. This growth is attributed to robust customer demand and the quarter’s seasonality aligning with historical patterns. Kalia reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $225 price target.

Is CrowdStrike a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is optimistic about CrowdStrike. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 Buys and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. Following a stellar year-to-date rally of 104%, the average CRWD stock price target of $205.34 implies 2.5% downside potential.

Ending Note

The increasing frequency of cyberattacks has raised the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions. This positions CrowdStrike to benefit from an expanding total addressable market, forecasted to reach $97.8 billion by 2025. Apart from this, Wall Street continues to believe in the long-term potential of CrowdStrike.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
CRWD Earnings Preview: Is Another Beat in Store?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >