CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q1 Preview: Will it Beat Forecasts?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q1 Preview: Will it Beat Forecasts?

Story Highlights

CrowdStrike will announce its Q1 financials on May 31. The company has consistently exceeded Wall Street’s earnings estimates over the past several quarters.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will report its first-quarter financial results for Fiscal 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31. CRWD’s solid history of positive earnings surprises (see graph below) and market share gains indicate that the cybersecurity company could surpass earnings estimates in Q1. However, the pace of growth may soften a bit given the normalization of demand trends post-COVID. 

Supporting the view is the stellar financial performance of its peer Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), which recently announced stronger-than-expected preliminary Q3 results. Zscaler’s Q3 results show that customer engagement for cybersecurity firms has improved in the recent past, which will likely benefit the companies operating in this space. 

CRWD stock gained over 28% in May 2023 thanks to the improved operating environment. Moreover, the stock is up more than 43% year-to-date. 

In a note dated May 17, Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges said that CrowdStrike would continue to grow its share and maintain its leadership in the next-gen endpoint market. However, Borges considers CRWD stock as volatile due to the normalization of the growth rate. 

Analysts expect CrowdStrike to report total revenue of $677.39 million, which is within the management’s guidance range of $674.9 – $678.2 million. The consensus reflects year-over-year growth of nearly 39%. However, this indicates a sequential moderation in growth rate as its top line increased by 48% in Q4. 

Wall Street analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.51 per share in Q1, compared to management’s guidance of $0.50 to $0.51 per share. The consensus estimate reflects a year-over-year growth tare of about 65%. 

Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts are bullish about CRWD stock ahead of Q1 earnings. CRWD sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on 29 Buy and three Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $168.52 implies 9.34% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ZS

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Press ReleasesZscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
10d ago
ZS
Zscaler Appoints Syam Nair as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Product Development
ZS
ZS Scales Higher on Impressive Q3 Guide
ZS
More ZS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ZS

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Press ReleasesZscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
10d ago
ZS
Zscaler Appoints Syam Nair as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Product Development
Press ReleasesZscaler Appoints Syam Nair as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Product Development
12d ago
ZS
ZS Scales Higher on Impressive Q3 Guide
Market NewsZS Scales Higher on Impressive Q3 Guide
21d ago
ZS
More ZS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >