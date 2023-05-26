Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) Value Proposition Will Support Growth, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) Value Proposition Will Support Growth, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

Costco announced Q3 financials after the market closed. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane raised COST’s price target following the Q3 earnings call.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) recently announced its third-quarter financials for Fiscal 2023. Despite the ongoing macro headwinds and pressure on consumers’ discretionary spending, analysts maintain a bullish view of Costco stock. Coming out of the Q3 call, Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane increased her price target on COST stock to $545 from $535. McShane rates Costco stock a Buy and expects the retailer to benefit from its value offerings. 

Costco operates through membership warehouses and an e-commerce platform. Its value pricing and vast offerings consistently drive its membership base and customer loyalty, which in turn drives its financials. 

Highlighting the retailer’s pricing power, McShane said, “We continue to have confidence in COST’s value proposition resonating with consumers.” Meanwhile, the analyst lauded the company’s growing membership base. 

Costco generated $1.44 billion in membership fee income in Q3. Further, its membership base continued to increase. Costco ended Q3 with 69.1 paid household members and 124.7 million cardholders, both up about 7% year-over-year. 

Further, its membership renewal rate remained high. Its renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada stood at 92.6%. Moreover, it was 90.5% worldwide. 

Overall, the weakness in big-ticket discretionary products could adversely impact Costco’s short-term same-store sales. However, its value pricing and growing membership base indicate that the retailer is poised to drive higher traffic even amid a weak macro environment. 

Is Costco a Buy or Sell?

With 17 Buy and seven Hold recommendations, Costco stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average price target of $540.55 implies 11.1% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COST

COST Notches Up on Mixed Earnings
Market NewsCOST Notches Up on Mixed Earnings
12h ago
COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2023
COST
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q3 Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect
COST
More COST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COST

COST Notches Up on Mixed Earnings
Market NewsCOST Notches Up on Mixed Earnings
12h ago
COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2023
Press ReleasesCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2023
13h ago
COST
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q3 Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasCostco (NASDAQ:COST) Q3 Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect
1d ago
COST
More COST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >