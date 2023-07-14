Costco Stock’s (NASDAQ:COST) Overvaluation Hampers Its Investment Case

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco Stock’s (NASDAQ:COST) Overvaluation Hampers Its Investment Case

Story Highlights

Costco’s premium valuation could hinder its total returns prospects, despite its exceptional track record, membership-based business model, and promising international expansion. The lack of notable capital returns further exposes the stock’s overvalued overvaluation.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock has historically been a Wall Street darling due to its multiple qualities that differentiate it from its industry peers. For this reason, its shares have historically traded at a premium valuation, a theme that has held true through multiple market cycles.

In my opinion, Costco exhibits many compelling qualities that distinguish it from other discount retailers. The company boasts an exceptional track record, a fabulous business model centered around membership, and promising prospects for international expansion, all of which undoubtedly deserve heightened recognition from investors.

That said, I believe that Costco’s above-average valuation could end up being a headwind for the stock’s total returns from here. With virtually all of the company’s competitors trading at considerably cheaper valuations and offering substantially higher capital returns, Costco’s overvaluation could hinder its investment case. Accordingly, I am neutral on the stock.

Costco’s Premium Valuation: Where Does It Stem From?

To put Costco’s premium valuation into context, I list the company’s and its peers’ forward P/Es in descending order below:

  • Costco’s forward P/E: 34.9
  • Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) forward P/E: 24.4
  • Dollar Tree’s (NASDAQ:DLTR) forward P/E: 23.5
  • Dollar General’s (NYSE:DG) forward P/E: 16.5
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (NYSE:BJ) forward P/E: 16.1
  • Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) forward P/E: 15.3

Clearly, Costco stands out as the highest-valued stock in the industry, surpassing Walmart, which holds the second-highest forward price-to-earnings ratio among its peers, by a substantial margin. As a fun fact, it is worth mentioning that Costco has consistently maintained a higher forward P/E than all the aforementioned companies for over a decade.

Anyhow, I believe that the stock’s overvaluation can be attributed to several factors, the most prominent of which I have distinguished below.

A Flawless Track Record: The most prominent distinguishing factor that sets Costco apart from its peers, in my view, is the company’s impeccable track record. With the exception of 2009, when Costco experienced a marginal decrease in revenues, the company has consistently achieved revenue growth every year since 1992, which is the furthest back I have access to their public data.

Costco has also never posted an unprofitable year since that time. Further, despite the company being very mature, the pace of its growth continues to be quite impressive. Specifically, Costco’s revenues and net income have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% and 13.1% over the past decade, respectively.

Membership Model Boosts Predictability: Another prominent distinctive factor Costco possesses is its membership-based business model. Costco charges an annual membership fee, which provides exclusive access to its warehouses and online platform.

This model creates a strong customer-retention mechanism, as members are incentivized to continue shopping at Costco to maximize their membership benefits. In fact, Costco’s predictable revenue stream contributes to the company’s stability and long-term profitability, which is a very appealing characteristic for investors.

Replication of Business Model Internationally: The third factor that I believe contributes to the stock retaining a hefty valuation is the ample growth potential Costco has, which can be achieved by replicating its industry-leading business model internationally.

Costco’s successful international expansion so far, particularly in countries like Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom, has demonstrated its ability to adapt to different markets and capitalize on global opportunities.

However, the opportunities haven’t stopped here. There are multiple markets to expand to. A prime example is China, where Costco’s journey commenced as recently as 2019 with the opening of its inaugural physical store. The Chinese market warmly embraced the company’s warehouses, fostering a promising environment for extensive expansion throughout the country.

Lack of Substantial Capital Returns Exposes Overvaluation

The reasons mentioned above, along with other catalysts, partially explain why shares of Costco trade at a premium. That said, this doesn’t imply that the stock’s current valuation is entirely justified. In fact, I would argue that Costco’s lack of substantial capital returns exposes its overvaluation.

Take the two most established companies in the discount retail space — Walmart and Target. Both companies feature legendary capital return track records, boasting 50 and 55 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, respectively. Presently, Walmart offers a modest dividend yield of 1.5%, while Target boasts an attractive yield of 3.3%. In comparison, Costco’s current dividend yield is a meager 0.8%, nearly half of Walmart’s already modest yield.

Costco’s 0.8% dividend yield in the prevailing interest rates environment is merely cosmetic, failing to provide any substantial benefit. Additionally, the stock’s exorbitant valuation imposes severe limitations on alternative means of capital returns, like share buybacks.

The potential consequences of Costco’s high-priced shares make repurchasing them dangerous, potentially deteriorating shareholder value. This is evident by the fact that Costco’s repurchases haven’t surpassed the $1 billion threshold in any year over the past decade, with any buybacks amounting to fractions of the company’s total market cap.

What is the Price Target for COST Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, Costco stock has a Strong Buy rating based on 18 Buys and five Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average COST stock price target of $562.55 implies 3.1% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell COST stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets, with an average return of 20.47% per rating and a 94% success rate.

The Takeaway

Overall, while Costco undoubtedly possesses numerous compelling qualities that distinguish it from its industry peers, its way-above-average valuation poses a challenge for potential investors, which can hurt its total returns, going forward.

Comparisons with competitors like Walmart and Target, which offer higher dividend yields and have a long history of capital returns, highlight Costco’s lack of substantial capital returns as well. Therefore, maintaining a neutral stance on the stock seems reasonable, in my view.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale out-comping Costco over past two quarters, says Loop Capital
The FlyBJ’s Wholesale out-comping Costco over past two quarters, says Loop Capital
9d ago
BJ
COST
‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Wells Fargo Sees Compelling Opportunity in These 2 Stocks
BJ
PVH
BJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
BJ
More BJ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale out-comping Costco over past two quarters, says Loop Capital
The FlyBJ’s Wholesale out-comping Costco over past two quarters, says Loop Capital
9d ago
BJ
COST
‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Wells Fargo Sees Compelling Opportunity in These 2 Stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Wells Fargo Sees Compelling Opportunity in These 2 Stocks
1M ago
BJ
PVH
BJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
Market NewsBJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
2M ago
BJ
More BJ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >