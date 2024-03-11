Costco Stock (NASDAQ:COST): Down 9%, Should You Buy the Dip?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Costco Stock (NASDAQ:COST): Down 9%, Should You Buy the Dip?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco Stock (NASDAQ:COST): Down 9%, Should You Buy the Dip?

Story Highlights

Costco is a large-cap, big-box retailer trading at a lofty premium. However, it looks positioned to grow earnings at a rapid pace and deliver market-beating returns to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Valued at $317 billion, Costco is among the most recognizable brands in the world. The big-box retailer has delivered stellar returns to shareholders, rising 239% in the last five years and 692% in the past decade. However, as past returns don’t matter much to current or future investors, let’s see if COST stock is a Buy at its current valuation now that it has dipped 9% from its high. I’m bullish on Costco due to its recession-resistant business, consistent and growing profit margins, and robust membership program.

An Overview of Costco

Costco operates warehouses and e-commerce websites offering members low prices on a selection of private-label products across categories, allowing it to benefit from high sales volumes and rapid inventory turnover.

Over the years, Costco has successfully combined operating efficiencies realized through volume purchases, efficient distribution, and reduced merchandise handling in warehouse facilities. Its high volumes and turnover allow Costco to operate profitably, even at lower gross margins.

Costco ended the January quarter with 875 warehouses, 603 of them being in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and 108 in Canada.

How Did Costco Perform in Fiscal Q2 2024?

Yesterday, Costco announced results for Fiscal Q2 2024 (ended in January). It reported revenue of $58.44 billion with adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $3.92 per share. Comparatively, analysts forecast revenue at $59.16 billion with adjusted earnings of $3.62 per share. In the year-ago period, the retail giant reported revenue of $55.27 billion with earnings of $3.30 per share.

While Costco beat earnings estimates, its sales were below forecasts, driving the stock 7.6% lower today.

Costco emphasized that traffic rose by 5.3% globally and 4.3% in the U.S., allowing comparable sales to increase by 5.6% year-over-year. As inflation cooled off, Costco was able to reduce prices on certain items. For instance, during the earnings call, Costco stated that product prices in categories such as sporting goods and gardening will move lower, as freight and commodity costs have normalized.

Online Sales Are Growing for Costco

Similar to other retail companies, Costco was forced to focus on growing online sales at the onset of COVID-19. In the last four years, Costco has made several changes to its website to improve the user experience for digital shoppers.

For example, it rolled out a new mobile application homepage last month, which loads in less than two seconds, significantly lower than its previous loading speed of eight seconds. Costco stated that the update in speed is crucial, as 60% of online sales are derived via the mobile application and the mobile browser.  

In Fiscal Q2 2024, Costco grew its e-commerce sales by 18.4% year-over-year, much higher than the 12% growth experienced in the last two quarters. A widening base of online sales should be accretive to Costco’s profit margins in the upcoming decade.

Moreover, Costco rolled out Apple Pay to all existing members. It is also adding additional merchandise to Costco Next, a seller platform where members can purchase products such as electronics and apparel directly from suppliers at a discounted price.

According to Costco, online sales have gained pace, as the company has spent money on advertising that showcases the value of lower product prices for items such as appliances, tires, and mattresses. Total mobile application downloads in Q2 stood at 2.8 million, while cumulative downloads to date are 33 million.

Costco’s Membership Fees Are Key

Costco has a unique business model: you need to be a member to gain access to its warehouses. It charges an annual fee, which is beneficial to the retailer and shoppers. While shoppers benefit from discounted product prices, Costco’s membership sales allow it to lower prices generously, resulting in repeat purchases.

Costco has increased its membership count from 76.4 million in 2014 to 127.9 million in 2023. The annual membership fee is about $60 each year (or higher depending on the type of membership), allowing Costco to rake in $4.6 billion annually just via this high-margin product. Moreover, around 90% of shoppers renew their memberships each year.

Historically, Costco has increased its membership fees every five and a half years, last raising them in June 2017.

Costco’s Growth Story Is Far From Over

Costco has a significant presence in the U.S. and Canada and plans to open 31 stores this year. It entered China in 2023 and has opened six stores to date in the country. China represents a massive growth opportunity for Costco, given that it’s the second-largest economy in the world and still growing at a fair clip.

Despite its massive size, Costco is forecast to grow adjusted earnings from $14.16 per share in Fiscal 2023 to $15.90 per share in Fiscal 2024 and $17.17 per share in Fiscal 2025. Priced at 45x forward earnings, COST stock trades at a premium, given that the sector’s median multiple is much lower at 18x.

However, quality growth stocks such as Costco trade at a lofty valuation due to their pricing power, wide economic moat, and growing earnings.

Is COST Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Out of the 29 analysts tracking Costco, there are 21 Buys and eight Holds, indicating a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Costco stock price target is $755.69, indicating upside potential of 5.8% from current levels.

The Takeaway

Costco remains a solid long-term investment if you can look beyond its steep valuation. The retail behemoth should benefit from its expansion in China and other growth markets, which should drive membership fees and sales higher.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >