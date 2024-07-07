Costco (NASDAQ:COST): Why Its Unique Business Model Is Worth the Cost

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco (NASDAQ:COST): Why Its Unique Business Model Is Worth the Cost

Story Highlights

Costco executes the low-cost, high-volume strategy exceptionally well, relying heavily on membership fees for profitability. This robust business model has established COST as a reliable growth stock with defensive characteristics over the years. However, investors must pay a premium for this distinct advantage.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST), a big box retailer, is a rare example outside the tech space of a business with a recurring revenue model through subscriptions. Costco stays profitable even in tough economic times with a low-cost, high-volume approach. This is why I’m bullish on Costco.

However, Costco’s unique business model comes with a high price tag, which is apparent when looking at the company’s valuation multiples.

In this article, I’ll explain why Costco stands out, its current position, and its attractive investment thesis.

Why Costco Stands Out

Costco’s business model revolves around offering strategically attractive prices exclusively to members, giving it a strong position in the retail sector.

At first glance, investors might not be too excited about Costco’s 3.8% operating margin, as reported in Q3, and modest growth in operating profits over the past year of about 7.5%. However, the real magic lies in Costco’s business model: recurring subscription revenue through membership fees. Although these fees represent less than 2% of the company’s total revenues, they contribute to nearly 90% of the operating income due to their assumed full profit margins.

Costco boasts around 74.5 million active members and an impressive 90.5% renewal rate globally. This speaks volumes about the company’s effective strategy. By offering products at rock-bottom prices (sometimes with minimal or even negative margins), Costco attracts new members and generates significant operating income from membership fees. This approach builds something invaluable in retail: customer loyalty.

Thanks to its extremely loyal customer base, Costco operates a business that is resistant to economic fluctuations. Even as U.S. retail sales remained flat in April, growing only 0.1% year-over-year, and e-commerce continues to gain market share, Costco managed to increase its sales by 6.4%. This deviation from the general retail trend highlights the loyalty Costco has cultivated, making it a go-to destination for wholesale purchases.

Where Costco Stands Now

Costco stock is on a strong upward trend, rising about 64% over the past twelve months, backed by resilient earnings beats since March 2023.

In Q3, ending in May, Costco saw comparable sales grow by 6.2% year-over-year, compared to 4.1% over the first three quarters of 2023. Regarding net sales, Costco reported $57.3 billion, marking a 9% annual increase. With the company reporting a net income margin of just 2.9%, the bottom line came in at a modest $1.68 billion in net income. But this is all in line with the company’s business model.

The most important metric for analyzing Costco’s profitability is its recurring subscription growth. Throughout 2023, membership income was reported at $4.58 billion (assuming full margins) and rewards at $2.57 billion, contributing nearly 88% of the operating income of $8.14 billion reported for the year.

In Q3, Costco memberships increased by 7.8% to 74.5 million. Notably, 34.5 million of these are executive members. They pay $120 annually for membership, receive a 2% rebate on their purchases, and make up 46% of paid members and almost 73.1% of the company’s sales.

As long as Costco’s membership fees continue to grow, the company’s bottom line should remain strong, likely pleasing shareholders.

Valuation Suggests Little Risk Tolerance

It’s hard to argue that Costco’s valuation multiples don’t seem stretched. The company trades at a P/E of 53x, with a bottom-line growth outlook of just 9% CAGR over the next 3 to 5 years, COST has a PEG ratio of 5.9x, more than double the average for other retailers.

I believe the main reason behind this super-premium valuation is Costco’s unique recurring revenue model through memberships, a rarity outside the tech world. Moreover, the company has nailed the challenging strategy of low margins and high volumes. This strategy involves maintaining a complex and long-standing relationship with suppliers and logistics to ensure profitability. 

Additionally, Costco’s current position creates significant barriers to entry for competitors, making it tough to compete with a company that operates on a 3% margin.

While this justifies a premium valuation, trading at such a high premium is also a significant risk. Any slowdown in the growth of membership fees could pressure this multiple, potentially leading to a short-term selloff in Costco’s stock.

On the other hand, if we look at the last five years, COST’s low correlation with the broad index, with a beta of 0.77, suggests a cyclical and low-volatility profile. In my opinion, this low beta helps ease investors’ worries that are in it for the long haul with COST.

Is COST A Buy, According to Wall Street Analysts?

Wall Street analysts are very bullish on COST stock, with the consensus rating pointing to a Strong Buy. Out of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a Buy recommendation, while the rest are Neutral.

However, the average price target of $862 suggests virtually no upside potential.

Among the analysts, Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth, a five-star analyst according to Tipranks ratings, stands out with the most bullish thesis. He predicts COST will reach $975 per share, citing the company’s strong revenue momentum, ongoing store growth, and international expansion.

Conclusion

COST is counter-cyclical and resilient to tough economic times. The company stays profitable thanks to its extremely loyal customer base and a business model built on recurring revenues from membership fees and strategic pricing.

Costco is arguably the best at executing a low-cost, high-volume strategy, solidifying its stable and resilient market position. This is why COST trades at a super-premium valuation. Given its track record of consistent, above-average returns, I believe the best COST approach is to buy and hold it for the long term.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >