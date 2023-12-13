Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Costco is scheduled to announce its Q1 financials on December 14. Analysts expect the company’s revenue and earnings to grow year-over-year.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its fiscal first-quarter results on December 14, after the market closes. While the slowdown in discretionary spending might have impacted the company’s performance to some extent, alleviating supply chain disruptions and the company’s focus on value offerings are likely to bolster sales and earnings in the upcoming quarter.

Costco is a multinational retail chain that offers a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, furniture, and more.

Expectations for COST’s Q1 Earnings

Our data shows that Costco has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates 66.67% of the time in the past 12 months. This track record seems to be impressive. As for the to-be-reported quarter, Wall Street expects Costco to post earnings of $3.41 per share in Q1, nearly 11% higher than the prior-year period figure of $3.07. Similarly, sales are projected to rise 6.1% to $57.75 billion.

Ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings, three analysts gave COST stock a Buy, while one assigned a Hold rating. Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich is bullish on the stock and reiterated a Buy rating on Costco.

The analyst believes solid traffic growth, especially in the U.S., and grocery share gains bode well for Costco’s upcoming Q1 earnings. Furthermore, cost savings from terminating long-dated shipping agreements and profits from gas sales are expected to further boost the company’s financial performance.

On the other hand, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez maintained its Hold rating on COST stock and kept its price target of $585. 

Is COST Stock a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Costco stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and seven Holds. The average stock price target of $605.58 implies 3.8% downside potential. COST stock is up 39.9% so far this year.

Insights from Options Trading Activity

TipRanks now presents options activity to help investors plan their trades ahead of earnings releases. Options traders are pricing in a +/- 2.95% move on Costco’s earnings, compared with the previous quarter’s earnings-related move of 1.91%.

Concluding Thoughts

The company’s value pricing strategy and strong membership renewable rate help COST counter growing competition and support financials. Further, Costco reported 5.1% and 6.1% year-over-year jumps in net sales for four weeks and twelve weeks ended November 26, respectively. This bodes well for the company’s upcoming results.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >