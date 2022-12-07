Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Costco is scheduled to announce its Q1 financials on December 8. Analysts expect the company’s revenue and earnings to grow year-over-year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 8, after the market closes. The American membership-only warehouse club offers groceries, appliances, toys, hardware, apparel, and other items.

The Street expects Costco to post diluted earnings of $3.12 per share in Q1, nearly 5% higher than the prior-year period figure of $2.97. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $58.4 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 16%.

Costco’s November Sales Up Y/Y, But Missed Consensus

For November, Costco reported net sales of $19.17 billion, up 5.7% from the last year. Similarly, comparable sales for the month jumped 6%, with e-commerce falling 10.1%. Further, Costco posted net sales of $53.44 billion for the quarter ending November 20, 2022. The figure is up 8.1% year-over-year. Comparable sales for the quarter grew by 9.3%.

The quarterly figure is below analysts’ expectations of $58.4 billion. Lower gasoline prices and persistently high inflation are likely to have impacted sales in Q1.

Is COST a Buy Stock?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about Costco stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and four Holds. The average stock price target of $551.65 implies 14.7% upside potential. COST stock is down 14.5% so far this year.

Website Traffic Paints a Positive Picture

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool indicates a healthy picture for the quarter. As per our data, total estimated global visits to costco.com increased by 9.48% year-over-year in Q1.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on COST

Costco Stock (NASDAQ: COST): Disappointing Results Create Opportunity
Stock Analysis & IdeasCostco Stock (NASDAQ: COST): Disappointing Results Create Opportunity
21h ago
COST
Costco initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
COST
Costco Tanks after Monthly Sales Miss Expectations
COST
More COST Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on COST

Costco Stock (NASDAQ: COST): Disappointing Results Create Opportunity
Stock Analysis & IdeasCostco Stock (NASDAQ: COST): Disappointing Results Create Opportunity
21h ago
COST
Costco initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
The FlyCostco initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
1d ago
COST
Costco Tanks after Monthly Sales Miss Expectations
Market NewsCostco Tanks after Monthly Sales Miss Expectations
6d ago
COST
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >