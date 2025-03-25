Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Stands Out as Value Play Despite Macro Headwinds

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), best known for brands like Corona, Modelo, and Robert Mondavi, is a newer Warren Buffett position that has seen better days. Its stock has slumped 19% over the past three months and lost a third of its value since this time last year. The leading beverage alcohol company is standing at a crossroads of shifting preferences among its consumers as younger, health-conscious generations opt for choices other than traditional alcoholic beverages like wine and beer.

Additionally, trade wars and tariffs have dampened the market sentiment surrounding Constellation’s stock. However, despite these challenges, investors may find a safe haven in Constellation. The company appears to be taking the necessary steps to maintain its leadership position during these trying times. As a result, I am bullish on Constellation’s stock at its current price. The past year’s declines have only made the stock a better value-for-money option for investors seeking to enter the alcoholic beverage space.

Trump Trade War Concerns Impact Bottom Line

While President Donald Trump has recently softened his “retaliatory tariffs,” they are still clouding STZ’s market sentiment and, once implemented, figure to have an impact on the company’s bottom line. While based in the U.S., Constellation imports beers like Corona and Modelo from Mexico. A potential 25% tariff on Mexican imports could increase Constellation’s cost of goods significantly and eat into the company’s hard-fought margins.

Robert Moskow, a TD Cowen analyst, believes that tariffs could create a “20% headwind to EPS.” While some of these price increases could be offset by customers, higher prices may decrease sales volume, especially if customers opt for cheaper alternatives like domestic brands.

Chart showing STZ’s revenue by segment

Unfortunately for Constellation, beer makes up most of its overall net sales (over 80% in its fiscal third quarter) and is its top-growing segment. During its Q3 fiscal year 2025 earnings report, Constellation revised its forward revenue outlook from 6%-8% year-over-year growth to 4%-7%.

Wine & Spirits Segment in Decline

Constellation’s wine and spirits segment is vanishing. In the three months ending November 30, 2024, net sales totaled $431.4 million, a 14% cut from last year. Much of this is attributed to a shift away from traditional alcohol consumption. “Generation Z” is drinking less alcohol than their predecessors. Younger folks who do drink are shooting for quality over quantity, preferring champagne and hard seltzer over traditional wine and beer.

Chart showing decline in STZ’s wine and spirits shipments since 2019

Constellation’s wine segment, which features brands like Kim Crawford and Meiomi, is very vulnerable to this trend. In fact, it has gotten to the point where Constellation is reportedly considering a potential exit from the wine vertical altogether. The company had already begun divesting some spirit brands like SVEDKA, with others potentially on the chopping block.

STZ Adapts to Prosper Amid Changing Consumer Preferences

On the flip side, where there are changing consumer preferences, there are opportunities. Constellation is not sitting on its hands, hoping the average 25-year-old will soon embrace Corona beer on her night out with friends. For instance, in 2023, Constellation introduced “Corona Non-Alcoholic” to cater to consumers interested in reducing their alcohol intake.

In February, Constellation invested in the non-alcoholic functional beverage brand Hiyo. Constellation’s experience, robust distribution network spanning dozens of countries, and brand power enable it to secure stakes in new-age beverage brands like Hiyo.

Looking closely at Constellation’s fiscal third-quarter results, total revenue was $2.46 billion. Its gross profit was $1.28 billion. After accounting for operating expenses and depreciation and amortization, EBITDA was $897 million. Its net income was $615 million. This was good for an EPS (basic) of $3.40.

Also, Constellation’s balance sheet is solid. Its total assets of $25 billion outweigh its total liabilities of $15.3 billion, making it easy for Constellation to make strategic bets in the beverage industry (i.e., the minority stake in Hiyo).

Is STZ Stock a Good Buy?

STZ has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Wall Street based on 11 Buy, nine Hold, and zero Sell ratings over the past three months. STZ’s average price target of $228.63 per share implies a 27% upside from its current price.

Recent reactions among analysts have been mixed, varying between reiterated price targets and occasional downgrades. Following Constellation’s fiscal third-quarter earnings, Andrew Strelzik, a BMO Capital analyst, reiterated his Buy rating but lowered his price target from $305 to $260.

Wall Street’s cautiously optimistic sentiment echoes my own. While there is good reason for tempered expectations, especially in 2025, Constellation’s position and strategy in the alcoholic beverage industry remains quite attractive.

STZ Stays the Course

Investors aren’t attracted to Constellation because of its growth or hidden attributes. They are allured by its consistent cash generation, cheap valuation, and healthy dividend yield of 2.28%. Before the volatility that grabbed STZ in the last few months, everything was steady as she went. While I suspect more turbulence may be ahead for STZ in 2025, as long as it moves quickly towards its north star of appeasing consumer habits, Constellation should remain a leader in the beverage industry – even if it is not full of just beer and red wine.

