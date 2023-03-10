Congressman Scott Franklin Offloaded These 2 Tech Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Congressman Scott Franklin Offloaded These 2 Tech Stocks

Story Highlights

Keeping track of politicians’ trades could turn out to be profitable for retail investors. Here, we’ll focus on two tech stocks recently sold by U.S. politician Scott Franklin.

According to CapitolTrades.com, a data provider related to politicians’ trades, Scott Franklin, the U.S. representative for Florida’s 18th Congressional District, recently sold multiple stocks. What stands out is that Mr. Franklin sold shares of large tech companies, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Per the data, each of these transactions had a size range of $15-$50K.

Using TipRanks’ data, let’s check what’s on the horizon for AAPL and MSFT stocks. 

What’s the Prediction for AAPL Stock? 

The macro- and currency-related headwinds and COVID-led challenges in China took a toll on the financial and operating performance of AAPL. Due to the short-term challenges, the iPhone maker’s sales fell 5% year-over-year, while its earnings of $1.88 per share missed the Street’s expectations. 

Nonetheless, these challenges are transitory and will likely dissipate as the operating environment improves. Meanwhile, its exceptional lineup of products, strength in the Services segment, and a growing installed base of 2 billion active devices provide a solid platform for long-term growth. 

With 25 Buys and six Holds, Apple stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average price target of $172.01 implies 14.22% upside potential. 

Besides for analysts, hedge funds are bullish about AAPL’s prospects. Hedge funds bought 11.3M shares of AAPL stock last quarter. Moreover, it carries a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. 

Is MSFT a Buy or Hold?

The near-term macro headwinds have slowed growth in its Cloud and Personal Computing businesses, which weighed on its overall sales and profitability. However, the tech giant is poised to outperform the broader markets on the back of the recovery in demand, investments in AI (Artificial Intelligence), and ongoing digital transformation. 

Wall Street is Bullish about MSFT stock. It has received 25 Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $292.07 implies 15.75% upside potential. 

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds sold 1.4M shares of Microsoft last quarter. Nonetheless, it has an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks. 

Bottom Line 

Following politicians’ trades could help in making well-informed investment decisions. At the same time, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to trade more confidently. As for AAPL and MSFT, near-term challenges could limit the upside. However, the long-term fundamentals of these stocks remain intact. Further, a Strong Buy consensus rating from Wall Street and an Outperform Smart Score imply that these stocks are more likely to beat the broader markets.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Sets Sights on India
Market NewsApple Sets Sights on India
20h ago
AAPL
Apple backs new music startup Gamma
AAPL
AAPL Notches Up as Chinese iPhone Demand Might be Recovering
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Sets Sights on India
Market NewsApple Sets Sights on India
20h ago
AAPL
Apple backs new music startup Gamma
The FlyApple backs new music startup Gamma
1d ago
AAPL
AAPL Notches Up as Chinese iPhone Demand Might be Recovering
Market NewsAAPL Notches Up as Chinese iPhone Demand Might be Recovering
2d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >