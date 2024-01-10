Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Gear Up for Gyrations, Crypto Fans

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Gear Up for Gyrations, Crypto Fans
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Gear Up for Gyrations, Crypto Fans

Story Highlights

Insider selling, analyst price-target hikes, and a spot Bitcoin ETF approval…there’s a lot going on that could affect Coinbase. Still, investors should get ready as Coinbase is in the spotlight, and COIN stock looks ready to make some big moves.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is trending, and there are good reasons for this. Fans of crypto and the blockchain need to pay attention because Coinbase is at the center of major news stories that could mint new millionaires. I am bullish on COIN stock for the long term, but short-term traders should expect share price gyrations in both directions.

Coinbase is headquartered in Delaware, and the company operates a popular cryptocurrency trading platform known as Coinbase. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just approved spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, it’s also possible to own Coinbase stock instead of these upcoming ETFs because it closely follows the price of Bitcoin.

Because it’s fresh news, it seems like everybody is talking about the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. This just goes to show how much attention is being focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain stocks now. So, it’s a great time to take a closer look at Coinbase and decide if COIN stock deserves a place in your portfolio.

Why Have Insiders and Big Investors Been Selling COIN?

When big investors and corporate insiders sell shares of a stock, this may be a bad sign for the company. Consequently, it’s important to be aware of recent major selling activity with Coinbase stock. For example, just a week ago, ARK Invest, run by famous financier Cathie Wood, sold 166,000 Coinbase shares. I doubt that Wood is suddenly a Bitcoin bear, so maybe she has a particular problem with Coinbase.

It seems more likely, however, that Wood just wanted to rebalance her portfolio and take some chips off the table after the recent COIN stock rally. These things are difficult to know with certainty since SEC filings typically don’t disclose the reasons why fund managers sell shares of particular stocks.

What’s more concerning than Wood’s share sale is a couple of notable insider transactions. First, Coinbase COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction totaling $1.39 million. Furthermore, Coinbase Director Marc Andreessen sold 34,000 shares of COIN stock in a transaction valued at a whopping $5.57 million.

Again, it’s hard to know exactly why these Coinbase insiders sold so many shares. Did they expect a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” stock-price drawdown in the days and weeks following the SEC finally approving spot Bitcoin ETFs?

It’s a possibility worth considering, as Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities warned, “With the hype around Bitcoin ETFs likely to reach a climax in the coming weeks, COIN bulls could experience a rough awakening when they realize how minimal the revenue impact is.” Hence, it’s possible that the aforementioned Coinbase insiders are preparing for volatility and disappointment.

COIN Stock Gets Price-Target Hikes

Despite Dolev’s cautionary tone, not every expert on Wall Street is worried about Coinbase’s future prospects. Indeed, some analysts are actually lifting their price targets on Coinbase stock.

At the same time, some analysts aren’t prepared to publish optimistic ratings on Coinbase. An example would be TD Cowen analyst Stephen Glagola, who hiked his price target on Coinbase shares from $39 all the way up to $75. Yet, Glagola reiterated an Underperform rating on COIN stock, citing what the analyst believes to be an excessive market cap.

Moreover, Barclays (NYSE:BCS) analyst Benjamin Budish raised his price target on Coinbase stock from $67 to $110 but kept his Underweight rating on the shares. Reportedly, Budish is concerned that the market’s excitement is already priced into Coinbase shares.

A much more enthusiastic tone comes from Needham analyst John Todaro, who lifted his price target on Coinbase shares from $160 to $180 and reiterated his firm’s Buy rating on the shares. Todaro and his colleagues at Needham are evidently impressed with Coinbase’s product growth and even went so far as to name COIN stock as their Top Pick for 2024.

Is Coinbase Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, COIN comes in as a Hold based on seven Buys, six Holds, and seven Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Coinbase stock price target is $118.50, implying 21.7% downside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell COIN stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Devin Ryan of JMP Securities, with an average return of 39.51% per rating and a 58% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Coinbase Stock?

As you can see, analysts have widely varying outlooks for Coinbase stock, and investors are left to decide what to do with their investable capital. Nevertheless, I see the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs as a bullish catalyst for crypto assets in general and, hence, for Coinbase as a cryptocurrency-related business.

For the long term, I expect more capital to flow into the crypto and blockchain space, which should benefit Coinbase. That’s why I’m still bullish on COIN stock, and despite the insider selling and lukewarm reception on Wall Street, I expect the stock to move higher in the coming months.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >