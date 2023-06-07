Coinbase Stock: Is the Sell-Off Overdone?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Coinbase Stock: Is the Sell-Off Overdone?

This week has turned into a bit of a disaster for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). After getting pulled down in Monday’s session when news broke that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was suing rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the shares got hammered in Tuesday’s trading after the SEC turned its ire on Coinbase, alleging the US’s leading crypto exchange was functioning as an unregistered exchange and broker and that many of the tokens it has listed (e.g. SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, SAND, AXS and CHZ) are, in fact, securities.

Given Coinbase was handed a Wells Notice in March, the lawsuit comes as little surprise to Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau.

“While we believe that regulatory headwinds will linger, which adversely impacts the sentiment near term, it appears that the back-to-back big sell-off is overdone,” Lau explained. “In our view, Coinbase will fight this lawsuit in court, which will likely be a long battle. The uncertainty of long-term revenue has increased, but near-term revenue impact could be immaterial.”

Lau reckons more than 50% of Coinbase’s revenue could ultimately be at risk, although he thinks the likelihood of losing all “could be low at this point.”

Possibly more importantly, is the “indirect impact.” Under the threat of enforced “aggressive regulations,” the company could lose revenue due to the damage to its reputation. “That said,” Lau went on to add, “Coinbase will likely continue its normal day-to-day operations, and we don’t anticipate material revenue impact near term.”

The problem right now is not only one concerning Coinbase but the entire US blockchain industry, that is the current lack of regulatory clarity. And until that is resolved, without clear regulation that can “foster innovation,” the US is at risk of losing ground to other jurisdictions in its blockchain development endeavors. “We believe the House is working diligently to provide clarity,” Lau reassuringly said, “in the meantime the court will play a crucial role to provide precedence, guidance and commentary to set the tone forward.”

For now, Lau remains on the COIN fence with a Perform (i.e., Neutral) rating and no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street thinks lies in store for COIN? The stock claims a Hold consensus rating, based on 8 Buys, 8 Holds and 7 Sells. Over the course of the year, given the $59.75 average target, the analysts see shares climbing ~12%. (See Coinbase stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Don’t Fight the SEC’s Gunslinger
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Don’t Fight the SEC’s Gunslinger
3h ago
COIN
Coinbase Eyes Supreme Court for Crypto Regulation Battle with SEC
COIN
Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys the COIN Dip
ARKF
ARKG
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Don’t Fight the SEC’s Gunslinger
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Don’t Fight the SEC’s Gunslinger
3h ago
COIN
Coinbase Eyes Supreme Court for Crypto Regulation Battle with SEC
Market NewsCoinbase Eyes Supreme Court for Crypto Regulation Battle with SEC
9h ago
COIN
Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys the COIN Dip
Market NewsCathie Wood’s ARK Buys the COIN Dip
12h ago
ARKF
ARKG
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >