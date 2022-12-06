Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz

Story Highlights

Coca-Cola stock is a blue-chip stand-by that’s been paying dividends for decades. Yet, despite its recession-resistant tendencies, KO stock offers excitement, as it looks poised for a major year-end breakthrough.

No need to beat around the bush – I am bullish on Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock because it has something to offer investors of all stripes. Do you like dividend payments that are very unlikely to be reduced or eliminated? How about a good value – the type of bargain that would appeal to Warren Buffett or Charlie Munger? Maybe you prefer low-volatility stocks or just want to focus on rock-solid businesses. You can invest in KO stock for any or all of these reasons.

Coca-Cola is a world-famous producer of soft drinks, snacks, and other edible goods. If any investable business could be described as an “oldie but goodie,” it would be Coca-Cola. The company survived the high inflation of the 1970s and the Great Recession of 2008 to 2009.

How has Coca-Cola fared during this inflationary and possibly recessionary year, though? No need to worry, as the company remains a risk-averse passive investor’s dream despite economic headwinds, and there’s no reason to believe KO stock will falter in the coming year.

KO Stock is Ready to Break Through a Key Resistance Level

Even before we get into the fundamentals that support a long position in KO stock, technical traders should be alerted to an important resistance level that looks ready to be broken once and for all. On multiple occasions this year, Coca-Cola stock rallied to $65 but was rejected – yet, the sellers can’t keep a great stock down forever.

Why hasn’t Coca-Cola stock been able to ascend above $65 and stay there? It’s not easy to get a low-beta stock to break out, and KO stock’s five-year monthly beta of 0.59 indicates that the stock tends to move slowly compared to the overall stock market. Therefore, investors must be patient and have realistic expectations.

Besides, a low beta means that KO stock is somewhat recession-resistant; if the S&P 500 (SPX) goes down, Coca-Cola stock probably won’t decline as much as the index will. Bear in mind that when the economy is in turmoil, soda is among the few affordable pleasures that families can still enjoy.

Now, we’re starting to understand why Buffett and Munger would want to buy and hold KO stock. Coca-Cola also offers stats that income-obsessed, fundamentals-focused investors might look for: a reasonable trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 28.2x, along with a forward annual dividend yield of 2.74%.

So, don’t fret if Coca-Cola stock doesn’t power through $65 today or tomorrow. You can simply hold the shares and collect the dividend payments – and even reinvest them to juice more potential profits from the trade.

KO Stock Will Hold Up in a Bad Economy

It’s in the financial headlines every day: a recession might be right around the corner. If you envision tough economic times, you don’t have to keep all of your wealth in cash. KO stock is fairly inflation and recession-resistant because Coca-Cola can raise its prices, and consumers will still buy the company’s products.

Indeed, Coca-Cola’s resilience was demonstrated in its Q3-2022 earnings release. During that quarter, Coca-Cola exceeded analysts’ expectations with outstanding top and bottom-line results. Despite high inflation and recession fears, the company managed to grow its net revenue by 10% and its EPS by 14% year-over-year.

How did the company demonstrate growth during this challenging time for the U.S. economy? Sure, families tend to drink soda regardless of financial conditions, but there’s more to the story. To borrow a phrase from Wedbush Analyst Gerald Pascarelli, Coca-Cola was able to get “really good price pack architecture.”

That’s a fancy way of saying Coca-Cola can raise its prices, and consumers will still buy the company’s products. Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey has acknowledged that some of the company’s outstanding third-quarter results were driven, in part, by “pricing actions.” It seems, then, that while consumers aren’t enamored with higher soda prices, they’ve learned to accept them, and they’re willing to pay extra for the Coca-Cola products they’ve known and enjoyed for years.

Is KO a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, KO comes in as a Strong Buy based on 11 Buys and two Hold ratings. The average Coca-Cola price target is $65.85, implying 2.75% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Coca-Cola Stock?

KO stock looks ready to shoot above $65 and beyond before the year is finished. However, there’s no way to guarantee that this will happen. If you’re like Buffett and Munger, though, then you should be less concerned with exact timing and focused instead on whether there’s good value in Coca-Cola stock.

It would be difficult to find a better value proposition than the one you’ll find with KO stock today. Coca-Cola is a supremely-resilient business with recession-resistant qualities – and the company’s dividend payments are as refreshing as an ice-cold soda.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on KO

Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasDo You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
13d ago
KO
Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
KO
ADC
Berkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
BK
CE
More KO Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on KO

Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasDo You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
13d ago
KO
Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Market NewsCatch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
18d ago
KO
ADC
Berkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
The FlyBerkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
21d ago
BK
CE
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >