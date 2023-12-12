Citizens Financial Stock (NYSE:CFG): Cheap Bank Stock Yielding Nearly 6%

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Citizens Financial Stock (NYSE:CFG): Cheap Bank Stock Yielding Nearly 6%
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Citizens Financial Stock (NYSE:CFG): Cheap Bank Stock Yielding Nearly 6%

Story Highlights

Shares of Citizens Financial trade for just two-thirds of the company’s book value, making the stock a compelling bargain that stands out, even in a crowd of other inexpensive regional bank stocks.

Regional bank stocks, like Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), have taken a beating this year due to rising interest rates as well as the implosion of several notable regional banks, like First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank, that were caught offside by rate hikes. But astute investors are noticing that some of the major regional banks, such as Citizens Financial, are now incredibly cheap.

Legendary investor Bill Gross, often referred to as the Bond King, recently pointed out that regional bank stocks look compelling based on their bargain-bin valuations and outsized dividend yields. While concerns about the sector were valid, Gross points out that they have likely bottomed out already and that they now offer “extraordinary long-term value.”

Gross highlighted several regional bank stocks that he is buying, including KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Truist (NYSE:TFC), First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), and Citizens Financial.  

Like Gross, I am bullish on Citizens Financial, and it looks like the most attractive from this group because it has the lowest price-to-book value and a compelling dividend yield of 5.7%.

A Time-Tested Bank

Citizens is a strong franchise with a business that has stood the test of time for nearly 200 years. The Providence, Rhode Island-based company was founded back in 1828. 

Today, it has over $225 billion in consolidated assets and approximately 1,100 branches across 14 states in New England, the Mid-Atlantic region, and the Midwest, so this is not a small, fly-by-night bank, as the ‘regional bank’ moniker sometimes brings to mind. In fact, Citizens is one of the 15 largest banks in the United States by assets, so it’s more of a ‘superregional bank’ than a run-of-the-mill regional bank. 

The company operates in both consumer banking and commercial banking, and it is working to grow into new verticals. In October, Citizens started Citizens Private Bank to establish a presence in wealth management, which it says will help it expand into new markets and gain traction with high-net-worth clients.

The company will open six new private banking offices through the end of this year and 2024. Citizens Financial reports that it is “making good strides so far” in this endeavor. According to Bloomberg, the company is also in talks to grow its Private Credit business. 

All of this is to say that while shares of Citizens Financial are priced like they’re on their last legs, the company isn’t going away any time soon. This brings us to our next section – the stock’s rock-bottom valuation.

Shares Are on Sale

Shares of Citizens Financial are strikingly cheap. How cheap are they? They trade at just 0.66 times book value. This means that the company currently trades for just about two-thirds of what it would be worth if all of its assets were to be liquidated today, giving investors a nice margin of safety when buying shares. 

This price-to-book multiple means that Citizens stands out as a bargain, even amid other cheap regional bank stocks. Truist’s price-to-book multiple of 0.84 is tempting but still higher than that of Citizens. First Horizons trades for 0.94 times book value, while shares of KeyCorp trade above book value. 

Citizens Financial also looks cheap on a price-to-earnings basis. Shares trade for just 7.3 times earnings, so the stock has a valuation multiple of just over a third of that enjoyed by the S&P 500 (SPX), which currently sports a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.4.  

The Providence-based bank’s management team also seems to believe that shares are undervalued, as the company bought back $243 million worth of shares during the third quarter of 2023. 

Tempting Dividend Yield  

Citizens Financial is also notable for its juicy dividend yield. Shares currently yield 5.7%. This yield is substantially higher than the average yield of the S&P 500 (currently 1.5%) and also higher than the yield offered by 10-year treasuries. Additionally, it’s a better yield than you’ll find from shares of the bigger banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), which all yield between 2.6% and 3%. 

The dividend is also well-covered by the company’s earnings, with a payout ratio of 38.6%, so it doesn’t appear that the dividend is at risk of being cut any time soon. 

Is CFG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, CFG earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, nine Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average CFG stock price target of $30.17 implies 2.1% upside potential.

A Compelling Combination of Value and Yield

Trading at roughly two-thirds of book value, Citizens Financial offers investors a solid margin of safety. This is a solid franchise that has stood the test of time for nearly 200 years, so it’s not going away any time soon, and management has its sights set on growing the business further. Investors can also enjoy the stock’s 5.7% dividend yield as they wait for shares to rebound, making Citizens Financial a compelling buy for both value investors and dividend investors. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Citizens Financial Stock (NYSE:CFG): Cheap Bank Stock Yielding Nearly 6%
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >