Chip Foundry Ambitions are a Positive for Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC)

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Chip Foundry Ambitions are a Positive for Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC)

Story Highlights

Intel stock fell despite the company taking proactive steps toward establishing itself as a microchip manufacturer of international scope. It’s a bold new direction for Intel, but the reward-to-risk profile looks favorable for INTC stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has ambitions to fabricate semiconductors in multiple regions of the world. That’s a positive for INTC stock, as building a chip foundry in Germany, Israel, Poland, and/or other countries could provide ongoing revenue streams for the company. So, I am bullish on Intel stock even though the market brought the share price down today.

Intel has been a giant American microprocessor manufacturer for many years. However, building one or more foundries to create microchips from scratch is a challenging endeavor that only a handful of companies attempt.

Not only that, but Intel is apparently looking outside of its home country to expand its operations. The market doesn’t seem to be bullish on this right now, but in time, anyone betting against Intel will likely regret their skeptical attitude.

Intel Gets Smaller in Order to Grow Bigger

Jumping headfirst into chip fabrication is a daring move, and it comes with risks. For one thing, it means that Intel will have to compete head-to-head with the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), a gigantic company that everyone seems to favor nowadays. Furthermore, Intel will need to raise a lot of capital in order to build one or more chip foundries.

I suspect that INTC stock went down today because the market is coming to grips with the fact that Intel will have to compete against Taiwan Semiconductor. Without a doubt, Intel’s path to success will be treacherous at times. Yet, branching in this new direction could finally put Intel back on track after the company lost a lot of market share to other chipmakers, especially Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

As far as capital-raising goes, Intel is taking action right now, as the company is selling roughly 20% of its stake in its IMS Nanofabrication business to Bain Capital (NYSE:BCSF). Reportedly, Intel stands to receive around $4.3 billion from this transaction.

According to Intel (via Reuters), IMS Nanofabrication has already “delivered a significant return on investment.” So, it makes sense for Intel to take its chips off the table (so to speak) and move on to its future-facing endeavors, which seem to involve building chip foundries in multiple locations.

I’m certainly not suggesting that Intel will only generate significant revenue from microchip fabrication in newly built factories. Indeed, analysts with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) note that Intel has material opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), which Intel’s legacy server business can continue to serve as businesses’ cloud budgets adjust to higher levels of AI-related spending. With this factor in mind, the Morgan Stanley analysts reiterated an Equal Weight rating on INTC stock while raising their price target on the shares from $31 to $38.

Intel Prepares to Build New International Chip Foundries

Where will Intel establish its foundry to create semiconductors from scratch? The answer isn’t just one place, as Intel reportedly seeks to plant its proverbial flag in multiple countries.

First of all, Intel selected an area near Wrocław in Poland as the site of a semiconductor assembly and testing facility. This site probably won’t be up and running until 2027, but apparently, Intel is ready to commence the design and planning stages for the facility immediately.

The next stop on our itinerary is Israel, where Intel reportedly plans to invest around $25 billion into a new chipmaking factory. Again, we should expect the site to be up and running in 2027. This report seems to be fairly well confirmed, as it comes from an announcement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Finally, here’s the one that people are buzzing about. A still-fresh report states that Intel has earned a €10 billion (approximately $10.9 billion) subsidy deal with the German government. This will be for a new semiconductor plant in the German city of Magdeburg. Clearly, Germany is serious about establishing a major presence in the global chipmaking industry, and so is Intel, for that matter.

Is INTC Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, INTC stock comes in as a Hold based on five Buys, 17 Holds, and four Sell ratings. The average Intel stock price target is $31.34, implying 4.7% downside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Intel Stock?

There’s certainly no guarantee that Intel will succeed with its new business model, which will involve establishing one or more chip foundries. The market appears to be in a distressed mood now because Intel will have to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor.

On the other hand, Intel will have the support of the German government and possibly the Israeli government, as well. After tough times in 2021 and 2022, Intel could benefit from a renewed business focus. So, I feel that it’s a great time to consider INTC stock despite the market’s skepticism, as a new and improved Intel could provide outstanding value to its shareholders in the coming years.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Stock Dives as Powell Talk Hits Chip Sector
Market NewsAMD Stock Dives as Powell Talk Hits Chip Sector
6h ago
AMD
TXN
AMD EPYC Embedded Series Processors Power New HPE Alletra Storage MP Solution
AMD
AMD Announces Plan to Invest $135 Million to Expand Adaptive Computing Research, Development and Engineering Operations in Ireland
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Stock Dives as Powell Talk Hits Chip Sector
Market NewsAMD Stock Dives as Powell Talk Hits Chip Sector
6h ago
AMD
TXN
AMD EPYC Embedded Series Processors Power New HPE Alletra Storage MP Solution
Press ReleasesAMD EPYC Embedded Series Processors Power New HPE Alletra Storage MP Solution
11h ago
AMD
AMD Announces Plan to Invest $135 Million to Expand Adaptive Computing Research, Development and Engineering Operations in Ireland
Press ReleasesAMD Announces Plan to Invest $135 Million to Expand Adaptive Computing Research, Development and Engineering Operations in Ireland
18h ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >