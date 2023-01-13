Chesapeake’s (NASDAQ:CHK) Turnaround Wins Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Chesapeake’s (NASDAQ:CHK) Turnaround Wins Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating

Story Highlights

Chesapeake Energy has earned bullish reviews from Wall Street pros due to its strong presence in two key natural gas basins and improved financial position.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy’s (NASDAQ:CHK) growth prospects following its turnaround. An economic rebound from the pandemic, soaring energy prices, and a focus on natural gas assets helped the exploration and production company improve its financial position last year.

Often called the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, Chesapeake filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 due to the massive debt it accumulated because of rapid expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the company’s challenges as energy prices slumped due to a collapse in demand. Nonetheless, Chesapeake emerged from bankruptcy in early 2021 after $7.8 billion of debt was equitized under a court-approved plan.  

Chesapeake Focusing on Natural Gas

Chesapeake has a strong presence in three top U.S. oil and gas plays – the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Marcellus shales. However, the company intends to divest Eagle Ford, marking its retreat from oil operations to become a pure-play natural gas player with a greater focus on its assets in Haynesville and Marcellus.

Chesapeake’s Q3 2022 net production of 4.11 billion cubic feet equivalent per day comprised 90% natural gas and 10% liquids. The company is particularly optimistic about the growth potential in the Haynesville basin. During the Q3 conference call, CEO Domenic Dell’Osso stated that the company remains “super bullish” on the longer-term supply-demand fundamentals in the U.S., particularly for the Haynesville basin.

In its Q3 earnings report, Chesapeake disclosed that it was operating five rigs in Marcellus, two in Eagle Ford, and six in the Haynesville basin. As per the Wall Street Journal, the company recently added a seventh rig in the Haynesville basin, a massive dry natural gas formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. There were 69 drilling rigs operating in this basin in early January, compared to 32 in 2020 summer.

S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates that the U.S. is on track to double its LNG exports to nearly 24 billion cubic feet a day by 2030. Experts believe that much of the supply growth required to export more gas will be derived from the Haynesville basin. This is because unlike the Haynesville basin, the Northeastern U.S. gas fields neither have proximity to large LNG ports nor extensive pipelines to the Gulf Coast. Given this scenario, Chesapeake’s focus on the Haynesville basin will drive its long-term growth.

Chesapeake’s Q3 adjusted EPS came in at $5.06 a share, up considerably from $2.38 per share in the prior-year quarter, thanks to higher natural gas prices. Robust profits helped the company return $1.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first nine months of 2022.

Is CHK Stock a Buy?

While natural gas prices have declined from the peak levels seen in 2022, Wall Street remains highly bullish about Chesapeake. The Strong Buy consensus rating for Chesapeake Energy stock is based on eight unanimous Buys. The average CHK stock price target of $145.88 implies 59.5% upside potential. CHK’s dividend yield stands at 2.4% (dividend yield is about 11% if we include variable dividends).

Conclusion

Despite near-term fluctuations in natural gas prices, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Chesapeake’s prospects in the years ahead due to the company’s turnaround efforts and its presence in two of the leading gas shale plays.  

Disclosure   

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CHK

These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’
3d ago
CHK
PXD
Chesapeake initiated with a Buy at Mizuho
CHK
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
CHK
LUV
More CHK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CHK

These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’
3d ago
CHK
PXD
Chesapeake initiated with a Buy at Mizuho
The FlyChesapeake initiated with a Buy at Mizuho
4d ago
CHK
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
29d ago
CHK
LUV
More CHK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >