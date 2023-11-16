tiprankstipranks
cheqd Introduces Creds, Bringing Reputation and Trust to Web3
Story Highlights

As the Web3 space seeks a universal system to demonstrate and verify credentials, data startup cheqd announced its new platform where organizations could create Verifiable Credentials to build trust and security across Web3 communities.

The rise of AI technology is making it harder to establish reputation and trust for both individuals and organizations due to unprecedented levels of data theft and fraud. Two days ago, Web3-friendly data startup cheqd launched Creds at the 2023 Web Summit in Lisbon to give users and businesses a simple way to verify credentials.

Short for Creds Creator Studio, the no-code platform Creds allows for the creation of Verifiable Credentials, meant to facilitate trust and security for users, companies, and online communities.

Commonly seen as the future of digital ID, self-sovereign identity (SSI) is a growing market expected to hit $550 billion by 2026. With its transparency, immutability, and traceability, blockchain provides an ideal infrastructure to give individuals full control over their digital identities through decentralized means. 

However, the fragmented nature of Web3 prevented the creation of a universally accessible credential system. Reputation in Web3 platforms is often confined and cannot be transferred to or recognized by other platforms. 

With Creds, cheqd is looking to solve the siloed approach by introducing a system where users will provide “proof” of their reputation in a platform-agnostic way. Verifiable Credentials enable reputable data to be shared online to make the Web3 space a home to interconnected ecosystems.

Companies can issue Verifiable Credentials with Creds by tailoring the credential’s information to create trust and protect reputations in the Web3 space, as well as enact loyalty programs for their users and customers. 

The integration with cheqd’s Credential Payments offers users a reputation-monetization path through the exchanging and transacting of creds. For companies, this feature opens the door to a new community-building infrastructure. 

Individuals can use Creds to cement their status and verify the on-chain history of their public profile. As the system onboards more users, it has the potential to minimize impersonation and fraud that has been plaguing the Web3 and wider crypto ecosystem since day one.

By showing Creds, both individuals and organizations can provide concrete proof of their identity and claim ownership of their social handles, crypto wallets, acquired skills, and position in a company, enabling them to stand behind the reputation they claim to have.

How Do Web3 Credentials Work?

cheqd announced six launch partners for Creds Creator Studio, demonstrating the diverse applications of Creds across various domains.

Web3 privacy protocol Secret Network plans to gamify its ambassador program with Creds. Users can sign up for the “Secret Agent” program, becoming ambassadors of the Secret Network. They can claim Creds for each piece of content they consume through the protocol. As they accumulate Creds and build their reputation, they move to higher ambassador tiers, unlocking various rewards and incentives. 

Secret Network has designed the whole user experience via the Creds Creator Studio by picking an image, setting the attributes of the credential, and creating a claim code. This way, when a user finalizes a specific task, they can click on a link and claim a dynamically-created credential.

Another launch partner, Web3 accelerator Outlier Ventures, will use Creds to enable its alumni and founders to get quick verification for their projects. Layer-1 blockchain Injective will harness Creds for the aggregation of reputation across third-party platforms, seeing its community engaging in a more safe and trustworthy way. 

Blockchain-based sustainability market Regen Network is building a platform to originate and invest in high-integrity carbon and biodiversity credits from ecological regeneration projects. Creds will be used to ensure trust in its marketplace. 

NFT-based 2D RPG game RescuePals plans to issue Creds to players so they can certify progress and achievements in the game and verify attendance in events held by the community. For Kleomedes DAO, Creds will act as the infrastructure for a bespoke reward mechanism that incentivizes the Cosmos community to act as delegators that govern and participate in the ongoing development of the platform.

With Creds, cheqd aims to accelerate the widespread adoption of SSI by facilitating the creation of Trusted Data Markets. Following the initial launch with six partners, Creds plans to enter “traditional” Web2 markets such as gaming, entertainment, and retail loyalty programs, where Verifiable Credentials are highly sought after.

cheqd Introduces Creds, Bringing Reputation and Trust to Web3
