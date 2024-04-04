Cheat Sheet: Small Cap Stocks to Watch

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cheat Sheet: Small Cap Stocks to Watch
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cheat Sheet: Small Cap Stocks to Watch

Story Highlights

Small cap stocks offer the prospect of high growth, though not all are built to last. Here are a few companies to watch.

When it comes to choosing stocks, there are plenty of fish in the sea. Distinguishing between the good, the bad, and the ugly can be pretty difficult. The TipRanks’ stock screener allows you to examine the fundamentals of thousands of publicly-traded companies, filtering for high-quality, analyst-approved stocks of any size and sector, taking into account their earnings trends, valuations, and much more.

Picking great small caps can be especially tricky, but they can be found in every sector. Here are some promising small cap stocks to watch:

¤ DHT Holdings (DHT): A brightening economic outlook may lead to a rebound in energy stocks, benefiting this independent crude oil tanker company.

¤ Powell Industries (POWL) and Limbach Holdings (LMB): The reshoring and “Made in America” movement could gain even more momentum. This would benefit industrial companies like Powell Industries and contractor services firms like Limbach Holdings. 

¤ Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX): An improving economic outlook will lead to higher demand for lending, propping up the shares of specialty finance companies like Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

¤ Forestar Group (FOR): The housing market is already rebounding, which is poised to help real estate development firms like Forestar Group.

¤ Caleres, Inc. (CAL) and American Woodmark (AMWD): The resilience of the American consumer is expected to continue supporting retailers and wholesalers like Caleres, Inc. This will also increase earnings for home improvement firms such as American Woodmark.  

¤ Opera (OPRA): Technology and Communications sectors also include several promising small caps, differentiated by their solid finances. This includes Opera, which offers an acceleratingly popular browser and has been showing triple-digit earnings growth over the past several quarters.

¤ Karooooo (KARO): A provider of mobility Software-as-a-Service, Karooooo seems to be a good value, given its strong earnings trend.

¤ Hackett Group (HCKT): A Nasdaq-traded strategic & digital transformation consultancy, Hackett Group has so far shown that it can ride the AI wave as efficiently as its large-cap peers, all the while carrying a much lower valuation.

¤ Payoneer (PAYO): A global payment and commerce-enabling platform, Payoneer is loved by Wall Street analysts, who foresee as much as 40% upside for the stock in the next 12 months.

¤ International Money Express (IMXI): Brighter economic skies would translate into more demand for money transfer services, which would benefit companies like International Money Express.

Conclusion

The aforementioned companies are just a few examples of promising small-cap companies. They can be found using the TipRanks’ stock screener tool. Their solid fundamentals make them less vulnerable to high interest rates, while their robust business models support future earnings potential.  

For more exclusive market insights and content from TipRanks Macro & Markets research analyst Yulia Vaiman, click here.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >