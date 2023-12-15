ChargePoint Stock (NYSE:CHPT): Filter the Facts from the Fallacies

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
ChargePoint Stock (NYSE:CHPT): Filter the Facts from the Fallacies
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ChargePoint Stock (NYSE:CHPT): Filter the Facts from the Fallacies

Story Highlights

As the analyst community offers mixed signals on ChargePoint, skeptical investors might wonder whether the company can firm up its financials. Until ChargePoint’s margins improve, it will be difficult to hold CHPT stock with confidence.

You may hear all kinds of forecasts about ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), but prudent investors should stick to the facts and avoid the fallacies. The smartest move right now is to consider the perspectives that Wall Street’s experts have to offer but then use the data to form an educated assessment of ChargePoint. All in all, I am bearish on CHPT stock after reviewing the company and observing analysts’ positive and negative arguments.

Headquartered in California, ChargePoint has built out an electric vehicle (EV) charging network that’s still growing. Far from being a “Magnificent Seven” company, ChargePoint is still a relatively small business, with a market cap of $1.14 billion.

If you anticipate that the build-out of the EV industry will require many more charging stations, you may be tempted to buy CHPT stock right now. However, after reviewing the company’s essential facts, eager stock traders will surely think twice about investing in ChargePoint.

ChargePoint’s Margin Problem

ChargePoint has been a consistently unprofitable company, so no one should expect ChargePoint’s margins to be stellar. Nonetheless, the company’s press release for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 revealed some facts that may startle you even if you had low expectations.

On a year-over-year basis, ChargePoint’s GAAP gross margin fell from a positive 18% to -22%, a 40 percentage-point drop, and the company’s non-GAAP gross margin dropped from 20% to -18%. The company blamed a $42 million “inventory impairment charge,” which was “taken to address supply overruns related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand.”

According to TheFly, Evercore ISI analysts claim that ChargePoint has “several levers” to improve its gross margins. These analysts assigned an Outperform rating to CHPT stock, along with a $6 price target. The Evercore ISI analysts previously gave the stock a $17 price target, but after a steep drop in the ChargePoint share price, they practically had no choice except to lower their expectations.

I agree with the Evercore ISI analysts that the electrification of mobility is a “mega theme” and that ChargePoint enjoys a first-mover (or at least an early-mover) advantage. Still, for me, at least, the proof will be in the execution. ChargePoint still needs to pull whatever “levers” are available in order to improve its gross margins. As the old saying goes, seeing is believing.

Furthermore, ChargePoint is in a transitional period, as the company is changing its CEO. Sure, change can bring improvement, but CHPT stock has clearly lost its charge in 2023. Only time will tell whether new leadership will spur a successful turnaround for ChargePoint. For the time being, it’s wise to wait for evidence instead of buying shares now and hoping for the best.

ChargePoint: Demand Results, Not Excuses

You’ve now heard ChargePoint’s excuse for the company’s poor margin results. Meanwhile, some investors might offer the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike as an excuse for ChargePoint’s revenue decline. Yet, investors should demand results from ChargePoint and quit accepting excuses.

Here’s the scoop. In Q3 FY2024, ChargePoint’s revenue declined to $110.283 million, versus $125.341 million in the year-earlier quarter. During that same time frame, ChargePoint’s cost of revenue jumped from $102.66 million to $134.229 million.

Clearly, ChargePoint’s financials are moving in the wrong direction. After ChargePoint released its quarterly report, B. Riley analysts downgraded CHPT stock from Buy to Neutral and cut their price target on the shares in half from $5 to just $2.50. Frankly, I don’t blame the B. Riley analysts for doing this.

In a similar vein, Citigroup (NYSE:C) analysts slashed their price target from $8.25 to $2.40 and maintained their Neutral rating on ChargePoint stock. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Mark Delaney reiterated his Neutral rating on CHPT stock and assigned the shares a $2.50 price target.

Delaney expressed his concern that “competition and mix shift could limit margin improvement” (there’s the margin issue coming up again) and added that “the stock could be range-bound until investors gain more visibility into the longer-term earnings and FCF of the business.”

Investors have visibility into ChargePoint’s bottom line right now, though, and it’s not a positive picture. Alarmingly, the company’s net loss ballooned from $84.48 million in the year-earlier quarter to $158.219 million in Q3 FY2024.

Is CHPT Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, CHPT comes in as a Moderate Buy based on six Buys and 12 Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average ChargePoint stock price target is $3.28, implying 21.7% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider CHPT Stock?

As you can see, analysts have varying opinions on ChargePoint. They’ve had to lower their price targets on ChargePoint stock because it fell so much this year. As the company changes its CEO, the future remains uncertain.

CHPT stock might recover, but I’m leaning bearish on it until there are data-driven reasons to feel otherwise. So, investors can certainly monitor ChargePoint’s facts and figures and hope for improvement, but for the time being, I’m not considering a share position in ChargePoint.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
ChargePoint Stock (NYSE:CHPT): Filter the Facts from the Fallacies
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >