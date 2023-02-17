Carvana Stock (NYSE:CVNA): Don’t Try to Salvage This Clunker

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Carvana Stock (NYSE:CVNA): Don’t Try to Salvage This Clunker

Story Highlights

An uptick in used vehicle prices might entice speculators into buying CVNA stock. Be careful, though, as Carvana’s “poison pill” strategy suggests the company and its shareholders may be headed for a fender bender.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock might look appealing to gamblers, but trying to salvage this clunker of a stock will likely only lead to frustration and capital loss. I am bearish on CVNA stock because analysts expect it to lose value, and they have valid reasons for believing this.

Carvana provides an online platform where people can buy and sell “pre-owned” or used vehicles. CVNA stock was a darling of the market — or at least, of meme stock traders — in 2020 and 2021. Carvana seems to have lost its mojo in 2022 and early 2023, however, as the market’s weighing machine determined that Carvana is heavy on debt and light on income.

Thus, CVNA stock is a textbook example of the difference between gamblers and serious investors. You might have to do some soul-searching to define your risk tolerance and consider why you’re trading stocks in the first place. Then, you’ll probably want to avoid the car wreck that is Carvana stock.

CVNA Stock Goes Up for the Wrong Reasons, or for No Reason at All

Here’s an example of why CVNA stock attracts some retail traders. The stock went up 10% on February 15, even though there was no news to justify such a price move. The CPI print of 6.4% annualized inflation had already come out the day before, and this was worse than the 6.2% economists had expected. Moreover, there wasn’t a press release from the company on February 15.

If anything, the CPI print indicates that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer, which wouldn’t be good for Carvana since high interest rates disincentivize auto loans. Yet, none of this seems to matter to meme stock traders, who sometimes bid up the CVNA stock price for no apparent reason.

Here’s another example of what I’m talking about. On February 8, Carvana stock spiked 27% in the middle of the trading session. The evident cause, besides rampant speculation, was a report from Manheim that used vehicle prices were up in January.

The gamblers will find just about any excuse to jump into a trade, but let’s consider the implications of the uptick in used car prices. For one thing, even though the Manheim index was up in December and January, that same index was down for six consecutive months prior to that.

Besides, rising vehicle prices aren’t necessarily bullish for Carvana, since shoppers might decide to keep their current vehicles longer if purchasing another car suddenly costs more.

Carvana’s “Poison Pill” Strategy Spells Trouble

As we’ll discover in a moment, despite occasional share-price bumps, Wall Street isn’t particularly hopeful for CVNA stock. There are a number of reasons for analysts’ pessimism about Carvana. Among them, undoubtedly, is Carvana’s “poison pill” strategy, which the company actually attempted to spin as a positive development.

Before we get to the poison pill, consider Carvana’s financial and operational problems. Carvana’s Q4-2022 retail sales are expected to decline to around 86,000 vehicles, down sharply from the ~113,000 vehicles Carvana recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, Carvana’s revenue is declining while its net loss is widening. Additionally, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham assigned a $1 price target to CVNA stock, citing Carvana’s $2.2 billion acquisition of Adesa’s U.S. physical auction business as an “albatross around [Carvana’s] neck.”

Here’s the real kicker, though. Carvana tried to spin its so-called “Tax Asset Preservation Plan,” in a positive light, but most likely, it’s just a poison pill strategy implemented to prevent a hostile takeover by 5%-or-greater shareholders.

The implication here is that activist investors may seek to fire/replace Carvana’s management for doing a poor job and/or steering the company in the wrong direction. “Poison pill” strategies might help the current management of a business keep their jobs for a while, but these tactics are typically not a good sign for a company.

Wall Street’s Take: Analysts Expect CVNA Stock to Decline

Now, here’s where the rubber meets the road. Given everything we’ve discussed today, it’s easy to see why Wall Street envisions a steep decline in Carvana stock. So, here’s the breakdown: CVNA has a Hold consensus rating on Wall Street based on two Buy ratinga, 12 Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. Alarmingly, the average Carvana sock price target is $8.35, implying 23.5% downside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Carvana Stock?

It’s one thing to hold a share or two of CVNA stock just as a fun lottery ticket. However, serious investors should investigate Carvana’s financial and operational issues, while also thinking about why analysts are preparing for Carvana stock to decline.

In the final analysis, CVNA stock might be fine for short-term trading in very small quantities. Yet, it’s wise to treat Carvana stock like a hot potato: if you hold it for an extended period of time, you’re only asking to get burned.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Volatility Continues in Today’s Trading
Market NewsCarvana Volatility Continues in Today’s Trading
8d ago
CVNA
Carvana call volume above normal and directionally bullish
CVNA
TSLA Hikes Prices in the U.S.; China Market Share Increases after Discounts
CVNA
TSLA
More CVNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Volatility Continues in Today’s Trading
Market NewsCarvana Volatility Continues in Today’s Trading
8d ago
CVNA
Carvana call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyCarvana call volume above normal and directionally bullish
9d ago
CVNA
TSLA Hikes Prices in the U.S.; China Market Share Increases after Discounts
Market NewsTSLA Hikes Prices in the U.S.; China Market Share Increases after Discounts
11d ago
CVNA
TSLA
More CVNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >