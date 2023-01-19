Carvana Stock Could Become a ‘More Compelling’ Buyout Target, but Not Just Yet, Says Oppenheimer

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Carvana Stock Could Become a ‘More Compelling’ Buyout Target, but Not Just Yet, Says Oppenheimer

To stave off any hostile takeover bids, on Tuesday Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) announced it has gulped down what is referred to as the “poison pill.”

The used car dealer put into action a tax asset preservation plan intended to safeguard long-term shareholder value by conserving the availability of the company’s net operating losses (NOLs). NOLs enable businesses to rollover losses from one year and subtract them from future years’ profits to reduce their taxable income.

The company said its ability to make use of the NOLs would be “substantially limited if its 5% shareholders increased their ownership.” As such, the plan acts as a deterrent for acquisitions of 4.9% or more of its class A common stock.

It could be said Carvana now views its record of operating losses as one of its most valuable assets because of how badly the business has declined. A company looking to acquire Carvana could do so because it would save enough money through NOLs to make the acquisition beneficial. The business can then utilize NOLs to act as a counter to future tax payments.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel notes that while the plan appears “largely standard,” it is a further reminder of the “ongoing fundamental struggles at the company and a now seemingly depressed share price.” The shares are up by 30% year-to-date but that looks more like the result of a short squeeze and comes off the back of 98% losses last year.

“To us,” the 5-star analyst went on to say, “language in the release suggests that the board is both rendering much more challenging an unsolicited bid for the chain, but also allowing for the potential for some type of more friendly or agreeable purchase of the company, at some point. We do not view any type of takeout at CVNA as imminent. That said, given significant underlying assets, including substantial NOLs, we do believe that as underlying dynamics within the used car market solidify, CVNA could become more compelling for a potential suitor, including either strategic or financial buyers.”

For now, Nagel remains on the sidelines with a Perform (i.e., Neutral) rating and no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here)

Most agree with Nagel’s stance; based on 16 Holds vs. 1 Buy and 2 Sells, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Hold. However, evidently some feel the shares are still undervalued; at $9.79, the forecast calls for 12-month returns of 59%. (See Carvana stock forecast)

Subscribe today to the Smart Investor newsletter and never miss a Top Analyst Pick again.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Carvana poison pill suggests board’s defensive stance, says Raymond James
The FlyCarvana poison pill suggests board’s defensive stance, says Raymond James
2d ago
CVNA
Carvana adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve availability of NOLs
CVNA
Carvana call volume above normal and directionally bullish
CVNA
More CVNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVNA

Carvana poison pill suggests board’s defensive stance, says Raymond James
The FlyCarvana poison pill suggests board’s defensive stance, says Raymond James
2d ago
CVNA
Carvana adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve availability of NOLs
The FlyCarvana adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve availability of NOLs
2d ago
CVNA
Carvana call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyCarvana call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
CVNA
More CVNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >