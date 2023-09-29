Carnival Stock (NYSE:CCL): This Ought to be Cruising Ahead Right Now

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Carnival Stock (NYSE:CCL): This Ought to be Cruising Ahead Right Now
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Carnival Stock (NYSE:CCL): This Ought to be Cruising Ahead Right Now

Story Highlights

Analysts are generally optimistic about Carnival, and the company just posted results that I believe should’ve spurred massive buying activity. Yet, CCL stock looks like a sunken ship now, but don’t feed into the fear until you’ve learned all the facts.

As Carnival (NYSE:CCL) fell by 5% today, investors might assume that there’s something terribly wrong with the company. Yet, the stock should be cruising ahead instead of falling, in my opinion. I am bullish on CCL stock because the company’s quarterly results (released earlier today) are outstanding, and Carnival’s full-year outlook is optimistic. Plus, the company is generally favored by analysts.

Carnival is a well-known cruise line operator. There’s been a resurgence of COVID-19 infections this year, so it’s understandable if some stock traders might be concerned about Carnival.

However, Carnival’s still-fresh quarterly results ought to put those concerns to rest. So, if short-term stock traders are dumping their Carnival shares based on irrational fears or an overreaction, sensible investors should consider it an opportunity.

Carnival Beats the Street’s EPS Expectations Again

For the third consecutive quarter, Carnival beat the consensus EPS estimate. Not only that, but the company is steering the ship into profitable territory.

Achieving profitability is a notable achievement for a company that’s been rocked by COVID-19 and persistent inflation. Here’s the rundown: analysts expected Carnival to report second-quarter 2023 EPS of $0.75, but the actual result was $0.86. Furthermore, this result demonstrates continuous improvement over Carnival’s EPS of -$0.31 in Q2 and -$0.55 in Q1.

Also, Carnival’s quarterly revenue increased by 58.9% year-over-year to $6.85 billion. This figure came in $160 million above the consensus forecast. On top of all that, Carnival managed to reduce its debt by almost $4 billion from its Q1-2023 peak and ended Q3 with $5.7 billion of liquidity.

Given these excellent results, Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein earned some bragging rights for his company. “We delivered over $1 billion to the bottom line with revenue reaching an all-time high,” Weinstein announced.

Stock Traders are Unimpressed with Carnival’s Quarterly Guidance

In some instances, traders will sell a stock after a quarterly earnings report — not because of the actual results but because they didn’t like the company’s forward guidance. This appears to be the case with Carnival stock today.

Actually, Carnival’s full-year 2023 EPS outlook isn’t objectionable. The company expects adjusted earnings of -$0.12 to -$0.04 per share, while analysts had called for -$0.16 per share.

However, for the fourth quarter, Carnival provided guidance of adjusted earnings of -$0.18 to -$0.10 per share. The midpoint of that range is below Wall Street’s call for Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.11 per share.

To me, at least, it seems like short-term stock traders are nitpicking and reaching for a reason to sell CCL stock today. I would consider Carnival’s full-year forecast to be more important than the company’s Q4 outlook, but apparently, today’s investors don’t see it that way.

It’s also possible that investors are worried about the impact of rising fuel prices on Carnival’s bottom line. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding took this headwind into consideration when he lowered his price target on Carnival stock from $17 to $16 recently. On the other hand, Golding reiterated his Outperform rating on the shares, so it’s probably reasonable to conclude that he’s not excessively concerned about Carnival right now.

Is Carnival Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Do Wall Street’s experts see Carnival as a sinking ship? It might surprise you to discover how bullish the analyst community is. On TipRanks, CCL comes in as a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys, three Holds, and no Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Carnival stock price target is $19.77, implying 44% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell CCL stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Benjamin Chaiken of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), with an average return of 19.29% per rating and a 75% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Carnival Stock?

Carnival still has to navigate choppy seas due to persistent inflation and high fuel costs. However, Carnival’s strong quarterly results and reasonable full-year guidance should keep sensible investors calm and relaxed.

Yet, short-term traders weren’t calm and relaxed today as they dumped their Carnival shares. That’s not a problem, though, and I feel that long-term investors should consider CCL stock as a high-conviction contrarian trade for the rest of 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Carnival Shares (NYSE:CCL) Sink despite Stellar Q3 Results
Market NewsCarnival Shares (NYSE:CCL) Sink despite Stellar Q3 Results
5h ago
CCL
Unusually active option classes on open September 29th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open September 29th
6h ago
MU
CCL
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC REPORTS ALL-TIME RECORD REVENUE AND DEMONSTRATES STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS MOMENTUM
Press ReleasesCARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC REPORTS ALL-TIME RECORD REVENUE AND DEMONSTRATES STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS MOMENTUM
7h ago
CCL
CUK
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >