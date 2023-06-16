Carnival Stock (NYSE:CCL): Despite Analyst Upgrades, Investors Should Remain Vigilant

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Carnival Stock (NYSE:CCL): Despite Analyst Upgrades, Investors Should Remain Vigilant

Story Highlights

While cruise ship operator Carnival popped higher recently on renewed confidence among analysts, CCL stock still faces pressure from the consumer economy, thus warranting a cautious approach.

After suffering a heavy blow from the COVID-19 crisis, cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE:CCL) appears to be on a decisive comeback trail. Thanks to a pair of analyst upgrades, shares have been climbing recently, gaining 26% in the past five days. Nevertheless, despite the optimism, investors should remain vigilant due to underappreciated consumer-economy-related headwinds. Therefore, I am neutral on CCL stock.

Wall Street’s Top Experts See Upside Ahead for CCL Stock

At the start of this week, TipRanks reporter Shrilekha Pethe stated that CCL stock gained during Monday’s pre-market trading. Primarily, the enthusiasm centered on top experts upgrading Carnival shares based on a lack of evidence that travel demand was slowing down.

JPMorgan Chase’s Matthew Boss upgraded CCL stock to a Buy from a Hold. As well, the expert increased the price target to $16 from $11. At the time of publication, the move implied upside potential of slightly over 22%. However, the stock is now slightly above the $16 target, demonstrating the broader market enthusiasm over the cruise ship operator.

Notably, Boss remarked that Carnival “has six private destinations around the Caribbean and is leveraging its land-based assets to drive further value creation into 2H25 (the second half of 2025) with a meaningful expansion of Half Moon Cay by building a pier to bring larger ships and improve shoreside guest experience.”

Riding alongside Boss, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analyst Nicholas Thomas likewise assessed CCL stock to Buy from Hold. In addition, the expert raised the price target to $19 from an earlier target of $17.

Fundamentally, Thomas anticipated sustained strong demand for cruises based on rational pricing. As well, Carnival’s bookings remain in line with expectations. Overall, circumstances appear quite encouraging for CCL stock. Nevertheless, investors may want to check under the hood before proceeding.

A Possible Hidden Warning Sign in the Latest Jobs Report

Seemingly fueling speculation for CCL stock is the May jobs report. As TipRanks reported, the economy added 339,000 jobs last month, well ahead of the forecast calling for 190,000 jobs. As well, the May print landed above the 253,000 employment opportunities added in April. While the headline numbers bolster confidence, the data also revealed a possible hidden warning sign.

Specifically, the unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.7%, suggesting not all is well with the economy. To be fair, it’s still a very low figure when stacked against the unemployment highs during the worst pandemic months. No one will deny that. Still, the concern is that before a structure breaks, small, almost imperceptible fissures often materialize first.

Without getting into any fear-mongering, an objective view of the historical unemployment rate – courtesy of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – demonstrates that before the Great Recession, the unemployment rate hit a bottom of 4.4% in October 2006. After a few months of bouncing from and resting this 4.4% level, the unemployment rate started creeping up.

Certainly, the acceleration was minimal at first. However, as economic woes cascaded, the unemployment rate sharply spiked. Given that the post-pandemic unemployment rate appears to have bottomed at 3.4% (posted in January and April of this year), it’s possible – though hardly a guarantee – that joblessness could rise from here.

A Questionable Financial Profile

Even if investors dismiss the unemployment rate expansion as a “Chicken Little” narrative, it’s fair to point out that the CCL stock of today is far different – and not in a pleasant way – than the CCL before the pandemic. Essentially, the financial paradigm has completely shifted.

Prior to COVID-19, Carnival’s fiscal year ended November 2019 saw total revenue hit $20.82 billion. On the bottom line, net income came out to $2.99 billion. A year later, revenue sank to $5.59 billion while the company incurred a net loss of $10.24 billion.

To stay afloat, Carnival had little choice but to engage in desperate measures, including selling its own stock to raise cash and tacking on hefty debt. As of the quarter ended February 2023, Carnival held $33.82 billion in long-term debt. In the fiscal year prior to the pandemic, long-term debt was only $9.68 billion.

In other words, by buying CCL stock now, you’re getting a diluted version of the cruise ship operator. Even worse, society may be headed toward a recession.

Is CCL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, CCL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, two Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average CCL stock price target is $13.82, implying 14.3% downside risk.

The Takeaway: CCL Stock Might Not be a Clear-Cut Opportunity

Admittedly, receiving the endorsement of two of Wall Street’s heavyweights represents a major confidence booster. Under that context, CCL stock deserves to swing higher. Unfortunately, the Carnival of today is a weakened doppelganger. Further, it’s possible that the consumer economy could be fading, thus necessitating a cautionary approach.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CCL

Carnival rises 12.8%
The FlyCarnival rises 12.8%
3d ago
CCL
Carnival rises 10.0%
CCL
Tesla upgraded, Nio downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
AMH
AZO
More CCL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CCL

Carnival rises 12.8%
The FlyCarnival rises 12.8%
3d ago
CCL
Carnival rises 10.0%
The FlyCarnival rises 10.0%
4d ago
CCL
Tesla upgraded, Nio downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyTesla upgraded, Nio downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
4d ago
AMH
AZO
More CCL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >