CarMax Still Offers Opportunity Despite Carvana Implosion

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

CarMax Still Offers Opportunity Despite Carvana Implosion

Story Highlights

Although used-car dealership CarMax may look suspect in the wake of rival Carvana’s implosion and possible bankruptcy risk, both firms feature a different business mechanism. As well, personal transportation needs still exist, potentially benefitting KMX stock.

At first glance, the narrative for used-car dealership CarMax (NYSE:KMX) appears incredibly suspect. That’s because rival secondhand vehicle specialist Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) features a similar business. Moreover, the latter enterprise faces the very real possibility of bankruptcy. Nevertheless, it’s important to realize that the two companies – while similar – have different business mechanisms. Plus, the demand for personal transportation won’t fade. Therefore, as speculation, I am bullish on KMX stock.

To be fair, the wider framework for the used-car sector isn’t pleasant no matter where you look. As TipRanks reporter Kailas Salunkhe mentioned, the consumer price index “pointed toward a cooling price environment for used vehicles.” While segments such as food and medical products/services increased, the car and truck index declined in the September print.

Just by the recent price action for KMX stock and rival Carvana, circumstances have not improved for the better.

Further, Carvana stares at an existential crisis. As TipRanks reporter Shrilekha Pethe stated, “Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock to a Sell from a Hold and slashed the company’s price target to just $1 from $15 earlier.”

Further, Pethe cited a Bloomberg report which mentioned that “a group of CVNA’s largest creditors, including Apollo Global Management and Pacific Investment Management holding around $4 billion of the company’s unsecured debt, have signed a pact to act together in negotiations with the company. This pact will last for a minimum of three months.”

Unfortunately, Basham sees “a high probability of default,” thus explaining the poor view on CVNA. However, KMX stock did not receive an exemption from the pain. Since the start of this year, CarMax lost more than 48% of its equity value.

Still, investors should note that CarMax and Carvana are not the same.

KMX Stock Still Benefits from Core Demand Inelasticity

To reiterate, no one suggests that KMX stock represents a sterling investment. Certainly, if a market participant operates under a conservative profile, CarMax would probably not be appropriate. Nevertheless, it’s also not fair to suggest that the used-car dealership owns no redeeming attributes. Quite the contrary, the business offers some level of core demand inelasticity.

Under the classic definition of inelastic demand, the underlying product or service will enjoy constant demand irrespective of pricing fluctuations. Obviously, that’s not the case with personal vehicles, which often represent the average household’s second-most expensive purchase. With interest rates rising – which implies higher borrowing costs – consumers scaled back their purchases.

Indeed, the average age of cars on U.S. roadways is 12.2 years. This implies that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers stretched their dollars through repairs and other maintenance items. Whatever drivers could do to hold onto their vehicles before incurring another car payment, they did.

This dynamic speaks to the increased reliability of personal vehicles overall. Still, no matter the improvements, cars ultimately represent a wear-and-tear platform. Even the most reliable vehicles will eventually incur serious maintenance activities, such as transmission replacements. While cars may be more reliable than decades ago, they also feature more complex electronics. When those fry, the repair bills can rack up.

Cynically, this backdrop bolsters the case for KMX stock. At some point, cars become money pits: the cost to maintain, repair, and insure them becomes onerous. In addition, significantly aged vehicles lack warranty coverage.

However, CarMax solves both issues, providing new-ish vehicles while also offering extended warranties, providing some peace of mind.

Is KMX a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, KMX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, seven Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average KMX price target is $79.00, implying 18.58% upside potential.

CarMax Offers the Sensible Alternative

Naturally, the criticism regarding bullishness toward KMX stock centers on lack of distinguishment. For instance, Carvana also offers new-ish vehicles and extended warranties. What separates the two? Primarily, CarMax occupies the lower rung of the trade-down effect. Not surprisingly, Carvana enjoyed extreme relevance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, companies that offered contactless services commanded a premium.

However, pandemic fears have faded, and Carvana, which specializes in delivering vehicles to customers’ doorsteps, can no longer justify its premium.

Indeed, market observers only need to look at the quantitative financial data to see the point. Again, both CVNA and KMX stocks stink; let’s be honest about that. However, one clearly stinks less than the other. Mainly, on a trailing-12-month basis, CarMax’s operating margin and net margin sit at a lowly 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. However, the business remains profitable.

On the flip side, you have Carvana. While CVNA features a slightly superior gross margin, its operating and net margins ping at approximately 8% and 6% below parity, respectively. In other words, without the fear of COVID-19, consumers choose to do business with CarMax.

Under a consumer backdrop imposing steep pressures, people will organically seek out the lowest-cost alternative, that is unless some compelling reason to pay a premium exists. Two years ago, the COVID-19 crisis provided this reason. However, today, it’s gone, meaning that KMX stock might soak up the demand that exited from Carvana.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on KMX

Sell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
The FlySell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
4d ago
GH
KMX
CarMax call volume above normal and directionally bullish
KMX
CarMax reaches settlement with 36 AGs to resolve 2014 vehicle recall inquiry
KMX
More KMX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on KMX

Sell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
The FlySell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
4d ago
GH
KMX
CarMax call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyCarMax call volume above normal and directionally bullish
8d ago
KMX
CarMax reaches settlement with 36 AGs to resolve 2014 vehicle recall inquiry
The FlyCarMax reaches settlement with 36 AGs to resolve 2014 vehicle recall inquiry
12d ago
KMX
More KMX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >