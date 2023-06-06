Canada Goose Stock (NYSE: GOOS): Recent Decline Could Present Opportunity

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Canada Goose Stock (NYSE: GOOS): Recent Decline Could Present Opportunity

Story Highlights

Canada Goose’s re-accelerating revenue growth and strong profitability prospects go against a declining share price and weak investor sentiment. The stock’s compressed valuation, management’s strong outlook, and an optimistic margin expansion target form a compelling investment case.

Canada Goose’s (NYSE: GOOS) share price has been declining for quite some time now. The trend began in November 2021 when Canada Goose traded at over $51 per share. Today, shares are changing hands at around $16, with the significant plunge that took place after the company’s most recent quarterly report sending shares to multi-year lows.

In my view, while Canada Goose’s forward-looking outlook fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, the company’s growth prospects appear quite strong. Revenue growth was notable in Fiscal Year 2023, while management expects even stronger growth in Fiscal Year 2024. Considering the fact that Canada Goose’s current valuation has been suppressed due to the stock’s prolonged decline, while its outlook remains robust, I am bullish on the stock.

Re-accelerating Growth despite Weak Investor Sentiment

Canada Goose is currently experiencing a re-acceleration in revenue growth, despite weak investor sentiment. The company posted revenues of C$293.2 million in its most recent quarter, implying a 31.4% increase year-over-year. This is the company’s strongest growth over the past seven quarters and is notably higher than its 5-year compound annual growth rate of 18.6%.

The company’s growth was powered by a higher store count, higher same-store sales, and robust DTC (Direct To Consumer) growth, including higher online sales. Specifically, the company ended Fiscal Year 2023 with 51 permanent stores compared to 41 at the end of Fiscal Year 2022. North America contributed significantly to the top line’s expansion, with revenues growing by 41.2% in Canada, more than offsetting the modest 4.5% revenue decline in the U.S.

However, even more impressive growth was witnessed in Asia Pacific, where revenues rose by 65.4%, primarily driven by the lack of disruptions from COVID-19 restrictions that existed in the comparative quarter, especially in China. In fact, it’s worth noting that China posted a record year-over-year growth rate of roughly 40%.

Based on management’s outlook, the company should sustain its strong revenue growth trajectory moving forward, which is expected to be driven by two main factors. The first is the opening of 16 retail stores that should be fully operational in the second half of the year. The second is higher DTC sales (including higher same-store sales), which are expected to reach the mid-to-high 70s as a percentage of total revenue.

Based on these factors, management expects revenues for Fiscal Year 2024 to land between C$1.4 billion and C$1.5 billion, including total revenues of C$70 million to C$80 million in Q1. At the midpoint, this implies year-over-year growth of 19.1%, which is higher than its past five-year average.

As I mentioned, Canada Goose’s post-earnings plunge was mainly due to the company’s outlook falling short of Wall Street’s estimate, whose consensus projected Q1 revenues of C$77.5M. Clearly, the fact that Wall Street’s estimate was slightly higher than the midpoint of management’s guidance can hardly justify such a steep decline, especially given that management teams generally tend to provide prudent estimates. It’s even more bizarre given that Canada Goose has beaten Wall Street’s estimates in 18 out of the last 20 quarters.

Strong Profitability Prospects Mismatch Current Valuation

Given its strong revenue growth, Canada Goose should have the opportunity to rapidly expand its margins as it scales its operations, leading to strong profitability prospects. The company’s adjusted EBIT margin was 14.4% in Fiscal Year 2023, and management expects to boost this number to 30% by 2028.

Such impressive margin growth over five years, along with strong sales, should lead to significant growth in the bottom line. In fact, based on management’s 2024 guidance, consensus estimates point toward earnings-per-share of $1.04 for the year, already implying a 32% increase compared to last year. At the stock’s current price levels, this estimate, in turn, implies a forward P/E of about 15.8 or an earnings yield of 6.8%.

Few companies are about to grow their sales by nearly 20% and their profits by 32% while trading at a P/E in the mid-teens, which could imply a compelling opportunity for prospective investors.

Is GOOS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Regarding Wall Street’s estimate on the stock, Canada Goose has a Hold consensus rating based on four Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $18.58, the average Canada Goose stock forecast implies 13.29% upside potential.

Takeaway: GOOS’ Valuation Forms a Tempting Investment Case

In conclusion, despite Canada Goose’s declining share price and weak investor sentiment, several positive factors should be considered. The company has experienced re-accelerating revenue growth, while management’s Fiscal Year 2024 and multi-year margin expansion outlooks appear optimistic. The recent decline in the stock price is likely characterized by an overreaction to a slight miss on guidance, but nothing is really worrisome here. Thus, I believe that with a forward P/E in the mid-teens, Canada Goose’s valuation could form a tempting investment case.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Tanks Despite Blowout Q4 Numbers
Market NewsCanada Goose Tanks Despite Blowout Q4 Numbers
19d ago
GOOS
Canada Goose (GOOS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
GOOS
Canada Goose downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays as consumers pull back
GOOS
More GOOS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Tanks Despite Blowout Q4 Numbers
Market NewsCanada Goose Tanks Despite Blowout Q4 Numbers
19d ago
GOOS
Canada Goose (GOOS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsCanada Goose (GOOS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
21d ago
GOOS
Canada Goose downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays as consumers pull back
The FlyCanada Goose downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays as consumers pull back
1M ago
GOOS
More GOOS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >