tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can the Tech Sector Bane be a Boon for Amazon, Microsoft?

Story Highlights

The Fed’s interest rate hikes and investors running away from tech stocks in response may be presenting us with a great opportunity to go against the current. Amazon and Microsoft are two stocks worth considering.

This year has been difficult for most industries, but the technology sector has been hit especially hard. The U.S. technology sector has lost more than a quarter of its value so far this year, with major companies losing considerable valuation over the months. However, the fourth quarter can open up great “buy-the-dip” opportunities on some high-quality tech stocks, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), keeping the longer-term view in mind.

How the Technology Sector Looks Presently

The pandemic-led recession in 2020 had led to a rise in tech shopping among investors, and expectedly, the post-pandemic boom led to massive returns on investment through 2021. However, this year has been challenging. Elevated costs, shortages of key components and other supply-chain snags, loss of business due to geopolitical tensions, and the added woe of rising interest rates have crippled the technology sector.

The tech sector is heavily dependent on constant expensive upgrades and innovations to stay relevant. The Fed’s crackdown on inflation has pushed interest rates up, making the tech sector take the double whammy of high borrowing costs and even higher input costs.

Sadly, more pain is on the way, given that the Fed took any chance of turning dovish on its fight against inflation off the table. This means that interest rates are likely to keep rising at an aggressive rate until inflation is brought down to its knees.

More rate hikes may lead to further valuation erosion in tech stocks in the last few months that are left in 2022, but that also comes with an opportunity to accumulate more shares of tech bigwigs.

Stocks to Consider Now

The technology sector makes up between 9% and 10% of the total U.S. GDP. Microsoft constitutes roughly 7.7% of the U.S. economy by market cap, while Amazon constitutes about 5.1%, making them the undisputed leaders of the tech world.

Given the resources, expertise, and manpower of these two stalwarts, it is safe to say that Microsoft and Amazon could be great portfolio additions and could lead to massive returns for investors who don’t suffer from recency bias.

Amazon Stock Looks Historically Cheap

With a current P/E ratio at around 111.9x, Amazon appears to be trading at an attractive discount, considering it is currently trading massively below its 10-year average of over 1,600x. Notably, the P/E of a profitable company tells us how investors value the stock based on the earnings per share generated by the company during a specified time period.

Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik agrees that Amazon is an excellent stock to buy right now. Analyzing the trends from Prime Day sales, the analyst believes that the company will regain e-commerce market share in the second half of 2022.

Moreover, Amazon’s diverse SKU mix gives it an advantage over other e-commerce sites as economies reopen and consumers’ time for checking any site other than Amazon shrinks. On the operating performance front, Shmulik is impressed with Amazon’s steps to rectify its poor decisions and expects continued operating margin improvement to be a key growth factor in 2H 2022.

Moreover, Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian expects e-commerce stocks, including Amazon, to grow 12%–13% year-over-year in 2H, considering a 10% growth rate in domestic e-commerce revenues.

Amazingly, 38 analysts covering Amazon have a Buy rating on the stock, whereas one has a Hold rating, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Amazon stock price prediction of $176.94 presents 38.8% upside potential.

Microsoft Stock Also Looks Inexpensive

Microsoft is another growth stock that looks relatively cheap right now. Its P/E ratio of around 26.3x is very close to its two-year low of 25.7x. Given that the ratio had reached over 40x in 2020, MSFT stock appears to have strong upside potential. Nonetheless, taking the looming possibility of a recession into account, the valuation may depreciate some more going into the final quarter of the year, giving rise to a solid investment opportunity.

The company’s exposure to the Metaverse through Microsoft Mesh and its efforts to incorporate interactive technology into several of its offerings are expected to forge a smooth path for growth in the long run.

Moreover, if the company’s proposed acquisition of video-game developer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) manages to resolve its antitrust issues in the U.K., Microsoft might be able to expand its footing in the metaverse gaming space manifold.

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan believes that rapid digital transformation is helping Microsoft overpower macroeconomic challenges and gain market share in information technology.

Wall Street also has a firm conviction about Microsoft, with a Strong Buy consensus rating supported by 28 Buys and two Holds. Microsoft’s average stock projection of $325.77 reflects upside potential of 27.2% from current levels.

An Alternative to Individual Stock Picking 

When the economic outlook is uncertain and the market is volatile, it can get difficult to choose the right stocks. In this regard, investing in indexes can be ideal, as this will spread the risk profile among a handful of the top tech companies in the U.S.

The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is a tech-heavy subset of the broader Nasdaq Composite, tracking the top 100 non-financial companies trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange. There are various ETFs that are linked with this average that can be considered, like the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index, the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index, the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index, and others.

In the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has appreciated more than 100%, giving us all the more reason to have faith in the index.

Conclusion: Technology Stocks Should Thrive in the Long Term

Technology stocks have immense potential to benefit from secular growth opportunities. Amazon and Microsoft are among those running the show, making them look like ideal investment options for investors with a long-term view.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Today: Low Price, Big Growth Potential
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Today: Low Price, Big Growth Potential
2d ago
AMZN
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
EA
AMZN
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Today: Low Price, Big Growth Potential
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Today: Low Price, Big Growth Potential
2d ago
AMZN
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
Market NewsElectronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
7d ago
EA
AMZN
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
Market NewsPeloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
9d ago
AMZN
PTON
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
What Is the Qualcomm-Meta Agreement All About?
META
NVDA
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
TWTR
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
PD
HCP
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock: Doubts Persist Despite FTC Defeat
ILMN
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
MSFT
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
SLF
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hires Reckitt’s Narasimhan as New CEO
SBUX
More Market News >