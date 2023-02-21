Can Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Sustain its Post-Earnings Rally?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Sustain its Post-Earnings Rally?

Story Highlights

Palantir shares have rallied this year due to improved sentiment for growth stocks and in reaction to the company’s first-ever profitable quarter. However, several analysts remain concerned about the deceleration in the top-line growth.

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) shares have rallied since the software company announced upbeat fourth-quarter results, marking its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis. Shares have risen nearly 21% over the past 5 trading days and have jumped more than 43% since the start of this year.

Palantir Stock Surges on Improved Profitability

Palantir’s Q4 2022 revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $509 million, driven by a 23% rise in government revenue to $293 million and an 11% growth in commercial revenue to $215 million. Moreover, the company swung to a GAAP EPS of $0.01 from a loss per share of $0.18 in the prior-year quarter. Some critics pointed out that company’s Q4 2022 net income included a one-time gain of $44 million from the acquisition of Palantir’s joint venture in Japan.

Palantir not only reported quarterly GAAP profit for the first time, the company also assured investors about delivering GAAP net income in 2023. The company had earlier promised GAAP profitability in 2025. However, Q1 2023 and full-year revenue guidance fell short of the Street’s projections.

Aside from expectations of improved profitability in 2023, shares also rose due to the speculation of a potential acquisition. During the Q4 earnings call, CEO Alex Karp stated, “Because we’re winning, I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us, but we are pretty focused on our product, which is us.”

Is Palantir a Buy or Hold?

Monness analyst Brian White believes that Palantir is “well positioned to benefit from digital transformation, Big Data, the cloud, AI, and a mercurial geopolitical landscape.” That said, he feels that the company’s revenue recognition from government-related contracts has “proven lumpy” and cautioned that “the darkest days of this downturn are ahead.”

White lowered his revenue estimates for the first quarter and full-year 2023 but increased his EPS estimates. White reiterated a Hold rating for PLTR.

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on Palantir, with a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, six Holds, and five Sells. The average PLTR stock price target of $8.41 suggests a possible downside of 8.6% from current levels.

Conclusion

While Palantir’s Q4 2022 profitability and 2023 earnings guidance excited investors, several analysts are wary of the slowing revenue growth rate and do not see further upside in the stock from current levels. There are also concerns about the unpredictability associated with the company’s large customer deals compared to other SaaS (Software as a Service) companies that generate more predictable revenues.

Analyst will closely watch the company’s ability to generate profits consistently in the quarters ahead.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PLTR

Raymond James Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasRaymond James Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock
5d ago
PLTR
Palantir rises 12.7%
PLTR
Palantir rises 10.8%
PLTR
More PLTR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLTR

Raymond James Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasRaymond James Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock
5d ago
PLTR
Palantir rises 12.7%
The FlyPalantir rises 12.7%
7d ago
PLTR
Palantir rises 10.8%
The FlyPalantir rises 10.8%
7d ago
PLTR
More PLTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >