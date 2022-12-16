Can Bob Iger Save Disney Stock? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Bob Iger Save Disney Stock? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

Wall Street was taken aback last month, when Disney (DIS) announced the return of ex-boss Bob Iger. Taking over the reins from Bob Chapek following his unsuccessful stint, Iger’s task is to get Disney back in shape; recent times have seen the House of Mouse’s share price take a beating while streaming service Disney+ has been piling up the losses.

While Iger plans to stay in the role for a couple of years until a suitable successor is found, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne notes he has plenty on his plate to deal with in the meantime.

Swinburne thinks that over the past year, Disney’s Media segment (DMED) “lost control of expenses.” The segment’s FY22 SG&A and other costs rose to $12 billion, amounting to more than 20% of DMED revenues. “Mr. Iger has already announced plans to set a new organization structure in place that empowers senior creative executives, including those that lost P/L responsibility in the 2021 reorg,” notes the analyst. “However, the new structure will need to simultaneously empower creatives and lower the expense base.”

The company should also stop thinking about “asset value and earnings power in pieces” – a line of thought taken following the entry into streaming and once the pandemic took hold – with Swinburne believing the “focus internally and externally should be on the overall earnings power and growth potential for the Walt Disney Company, not the divisions.”

What it all boils down to, however, is that old axiom – “content is king.” Meaning, it’s all well and good seeking to “optimize distribution and returns,” but if the content does not “resonate” then all else is in vain.

As such, over the next couple of years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) health plus the plans in store for the Star Wars franchise will be key focal points for Swinburne. A bounce back for the commercial fortunes of Disney’s “key” animation studios both in Film (Pixar, Disney animation) and TV will also be on the agenda, as well as “continued momentum” for overall entertainment both in the US (FX, Hulu) and abroad. And on the sports front, the primary focus should go toward picking up a renewal with the NBA on ESPN.

All told, Swinburne keeps an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on Disney shares, although the price target is lowered from $125 to $115. The implication for investors? Upside of ~28% from current levels. (To watch Swinburne’s track record, click here)

Amongst Swinburne’s colleagues, most remain on Disney’s side, too. The stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 17 Buys vs. 4 Holds. At $120.76, the average price target makes room for ~35% gains over the coming year. (See Disney stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Disney price target lowered to $115 from $125 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyDisney price target lowered to $115 from $125 at Morgan Stanley
4d ago
DIS
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins dismal weekend with another $11.1M
DIS
WBD
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins dismal weekend with another $11.1M
DIS
WBD
More DIS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Disney price target lowered to $115 from $125 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyDisney price target lowered to $115 from $125 at Morgan Stanley
4d ago
DIS
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins dismal weekend with another $11.1M
The FlyBox Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins dismal weekend with another $11.1M
5d ago
DIS
WBD
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins dismal weekend with another $11.1M
The FlyBox Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins dismal weekend with another $11.1M
5d ago
DIS
WBD
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >