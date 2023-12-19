Cabaletta Bio Stock (NASDAQ:CABA): Analysts Expect More Gains Despite Massive Rally

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cabaletta Bio Stock (NASDAQ:CABA): Analysts Expect More Gains Despite Massive Rally
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cabaletta Bio Stock (NASDAQ:CABA): Analysts Expect More Gains Despite Massive Rally

Story Highlights

Cabaletta Bio distinguishes itself in the biotech sector because of its notable stock surge over the past year and its promising drug candidate for the treatment of a prevalent type of lupus. The firm’s strong financial position also helps cement it as a Strong Buy among Wall Street analysts.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares have staged an enormous rally in the last year to reach an all-time high, but analysts still see plenty of gains ahead. The clinical-stage biotech firm, which discovers and develops T-cell therapies to treat patients with a variety of autoimmune diseases, has seen its shares more than triple in price over the past 12 months.

Biotech stocks have a history of dramatic spikes and valleys owing to the promise—and potential letdown—of potentially influential new drug treatments. For that reason, CABA’s rally is not out of line with the broader industry. But the fact that analysts across Wall Street forecast that shares will continue to trend upward suggests a unique optimism likely tied to the company’s recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a high-potential Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

I’m bullish on CABA stock for this reason as well, but there are factors both related to the IND and pertinent to the broader industry that warrant a closer look.

Significant Momentum Heading Into 2024

One of Cabaletta’s major advantages as calendars turn over into 2024 is momentum. Trading at $20.86 per share, the biotech firm easily surpasses exponential moving averages for 5-, 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day periods, suggesting a continued upward trend. The price rate of change as of the same day is 9.89, also flashing a Buy signal.

This comes even as a benchmark ETF for the biotech industry, such as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), has remained flat in the last year, so Cabaletta’s momentum has outpaced that of its peers.

CABA-201 Approved for Phase 1/2 Study

In November, Cabaletta announced that it had received FDA approval for its fourth IND application for CABA-201, a potential treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis. CABA-201 is an example of a CAR-T cell therapy, which attempts to alter cells within the immune system so that they are able to attack cancer cells.

The company added that it planned to expand its clinical data collection beyond rheumatology and into neurology into 2024, suggesting potentially wide-ranging applications of this drug. One of the most significant is SLE, or systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common type of lupus and an enormous possible revenue source. Indeed, the SLE drug market is expected to reach more than $329 billion by 2032.

FDA Investigation Into CAR-T Therapies

While CABA-201 has no doubt contributed to Cabaletta’s recent stock gains, including the most recent IND approval, there may be reason to be cautious. In late November, the FDA said it was investigating CAR-T therapies based on cancer risks believed to be associated with this class of drugs. CABA’s stock fell in the days immediately following this announcement.

An FDA investigation is a scary prospect, to be sure, but analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald say it’s “likely a storm in a tea cup” and find the news to not be a sign to shift gears when it comes to CABA stock. The reason is that these analysts have already factored in a variety of risks to the eventual possible approval of CABA-201 into their assessments, also noting that INDS related to CAR-T drugs are still being approved and that the investigation does not prove a causal association.

Strong Optimism Despite Being a Clinical-Stage Company

Cabaletta is a clinical-stage company that does not yet have any revenues from the sales of approved drug treatments. So why are analysts so bullish about its future prospects?

One key factor is Cabaletta’s strong cash position relative to many competitors in the high-stakes biotech space. The firm’s Q3 financial report indicated R&D expenses of $13.8 million for the quarter, as well as total cash and related assets of over $164 million. Assuming an annualized cash burn of somewhere above $50 million (similar to its current cash-burn rate), it seems that Cabaletta will easily have enough cash to continue R&D operations at the current pace for more than three years.

This is likely to provide Cabaletta enough cash on hand to advance some of its most promising treatments in the pipeline through all of the stages of clinical trials. Many biotech firms struggle to make it to phase 3 trials at all, so Cabaletta’s position is strong by comparison.

Wall Street Analysts Expect CABA Stock to Rise

Among Wall Street analysts, Cabaletta enjoys a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight unanimous Buy ratings assigned in the last three months. At $31.17, the average CABA price target implies 49.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Industry-Specific Risks May be Outweighed by Potential

When it comes to clinical-stage biotechnology companies, investors should be prepared for a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Cabaletta’s strong history of stock gains in the last year and Wall Street’s confidence in continued improvement, even as the stock is trading at an all-time high, suggest that the potential of CABA-201 is particularly strong. Backed up by Cabaletta’s solid cash position and recent track record of FDA approvals, investors may wish to look more closely.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Cabaletta Bio Stock (NASDAQ:CABA): Analysts Expect More Gains Despite Massive Rally
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >