C3.ai Stock (NYSE:AI) Fell 25% Last Week. Is More Downside Ahead?

Story Highlights

C3.ai stock fell by about 25% last week, and the stock has a further downside potential, according to analysts.

Investors have been pouring money into AI-related stocks, like C3.ai (NYSE:AI), driving them higher. For instance, the AI (artificial intelligence) frenzy led to a 300%+ rally in C3.ai stock this year before it cooled off last week. While AI stock fell about 25% on valuation concerns, the average analyst price target for the company suggests further downside potential from current levels.

C3.ai Stock: What’s Ahead?

Sector tailwinds such as strong demand augur well for C3.ai. The company, with over 40 enterprise AI applications, is poised to gain from the rising interest in applying AI to business processes. Given the optimism, C3.ai is witnessing shorter sales cycles, which is positive. Also, the company is benefiting from the higher number of deals. 

During the company’s recently concluded investor day event, C3.ai’s CFO, Juho Parkkinen, said that the company is seeing a 60% jump in the number of deals on a quarter-to-date basis in Q1. Further, its average sales cycle improved in Q4, taking only 3.7 months as opposed to five months during the same period the previous year. The company launched its new Generative AI solution to the market and expanded its product suite on marketplaces like Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) cloud. 

While strong demand and a new product launch bode well for growth, the rally in its shares indicates that benefits from Generative AI are already priced in the stock, noted Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson

In a note to investors dated June 23, Luria rated C3.ai stock a Hold and assigned a price target of $30, implying about 10.15% downside potential from current levels. 

Echoing similar sentiments, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh finds C3.ai’s valuation expensive. The analyst recommends a Sell on AI stock. His price target of $20 implies downside potential of 39%.

Further, Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank reiterated his Sell recommendation on C3.ai stock on June 23. 

What is the Price Target for C3.ai Stock?

Despite strong secular tailwinds, C3.ai stock received two Buys, five Holds, and three Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, the average AI stock price target of $26.16 implies downside potential of 20%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AI

Rise in Cloud Spending Could Boost MSFT, GOOG, AMZN Stocks
Market NewsRise in Cloud Spending Could Boost MSFT, GOOG, AMZN Stocks
41m ago
AI
CRM
AI Stock Nosedives after Deutsche Bank Maintains Sell Rating
AI
C3.ai falls -7.9%
AI
More AI Latest News >

