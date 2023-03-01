tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

C3.ai is expected to release its fiscal third-quarter results on March 2. Investors await to see the company’s expectations of becoming profitable.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to report its third quarter Fiscal Year 2023 results on March 2, after the market closes. The growing importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with the company’s efforts to launch new products, might have supported its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company provides software services in one integrated suite to rapidly develop and operate Enterprise AI applications.

The Street expects C3.ai to post a loss of $0.22 per share in Q3, compared with a loss of $0.07 in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $64.22 million, representing a year-over-year jump of 8%.

In its Q2 earnings call, the company said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $65 million. Further, adjusted loss from operations is anticipated to fall between $25 million and $29 million.

What is the Price Target for C3.ai Stock?

AI has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buy, three Hold, and three Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average C3.ai stock price target of $16.14 implies 28.5% downside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the hype about AI (following the launch of ChatGPT), more and more companies are looking for enterprise-scale AI applications. This is likely to have aided C3.ai’s top-line growth. Furthermore, investors are likely to keep a close watch on management’s commentary about becoming profitable.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AI

C3 AI expands strategic collaboration agreement with AWS
The FlyC3 AI expands strategic collaboration agreement with AWS
8d ago
AI
AMZN
C3 AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish
AI
C3 AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish
AI
More AI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >