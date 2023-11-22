tiprankstipranks
‘Buy the Dip,’ Says Evercore About Nvidia Stock
‘Buy the Dip,’ Says Evercore About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has done it again; the chip giant’s fiscal third-quarter results exceeded expectations on all fronts. Surprisingly, despite this stellar performance, NVDA shares have dipped by 3.5% in response.

Boosted by record Data Center revenue of $14.51 billion, amounting to a 41% sequential increase and a 279% improvement on the same period a year ago, revenue reached $18.12 billion. That represented a 205.6% year-over-year increase, while the figure beat the consensus estimate by $2.01 billion.

Adj. Gross margins for the quarter hit 75%, up almost 19 percentage points compared to the same period last year year, while adj. operating expenses only climbed by 13%. The end result was adj. net income in excess of $10 billion, almost a 600% uptick from last year’s $1.46 billion. At the bottom-line, that translated to adj. EPS of $4.02, $0.63 above Street expectations.

Looking ahead to the fiscal fourth quarter, Nvidia is expecting revenues of $20 billion, plus or minus 2%, which suggests growth of ~231%. The consensus estimate was $17.82 billion.

However, it was commentary around an expected drop for revenues from China due to the impact of export restrictions that soured sentiment somewhat. That said, the company expects growth in other regions to pick up the slack.

Eyeing the print, laconically, Evercore analyst Matthew Prisco calls it “just another run-of-the-mill blowout quarter for NVDA” and points out the prospect of even more growth.

“Importantly on the call,” notes the analyst, “Mgmt. highlighted a view for sustainability of the growing demand profile from here (with Jensen highlighting his belief that “Data Center can grow through 2025”) based on a broadening customer base (from LLM start-ups, CSPs, and consumer internet companies, to now sovereign AI clouds, regional CSPs, enterprise software companies, and broad-based enterprise customers) and significant contribution to DC demand from inference.”

Although Prisco believes it would have been almost impossible to comprehensively “quell investor concerns” around digestion in 2H24/25, he is of the mind the company’s results and commentary “are about as good as one could have hoped for.”

“Add in continued expectations for supply to increase throughout 2024 (with $18B+ in Purchase Obligations planned through CY24-end alone), along with better-than-expected GMs based on DC mix, and we believe this was once again a pretty stellar print for NVDA,” he summed up.

Accordingly, Prisco keeps Nvidia as a Top Pick, reiterating an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with no change to his opinion the company is “on a clear path to becoming the most valuable company in the market.” Prisco’s price target remains at $600, implying shares will post additional growth of 24% in the year ahead. (To watch Prisco’s track record, click here)

Overall, Wall Street analysts are thoroughly impressed with NVDA. It boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buy reviews and a single Hold. At $655.43, the average target sits ~36% above the current trading price. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

‘Buy the Dip,’ Says Evercore About Nvidia Stock
