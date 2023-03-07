Buy Apple Stock for Long-Term Upside, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Buy Apple Stock for Long-Term Upside, Says Morgan Stanley

Let’s start with the bad news. Given the supply shortages seen during the peak holiday season amidst soft global demand, iPhone unit sales in FY23 are expected to be down 9% year-over-year to 218 million units. For the record, this amounts to the biggest y/y unit drop for the iPhone since FY19.

Moreover, with the addition of other near-term issues such the difficult macro environment, FX headwinds, lower spend on consumer electronics, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could realistically deliver the first fiscal year of revenue and EPS declines since 2019.

The good news, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, is that “if we look beyond the near-term, we see a catalyst-rich event path over the next 12 months… including reaccelerating iPhone and Services growth, record gross margins, two new product launches, and the potential introduction of an iPhone subscription program.”

The upshot to the iPhone production disruptions is that Woodring expects the iPhone replacement cycles will lengthen to 4.4 years by the end of FY23 – setting a new record and almost 0.7 years longer than the investment firm’s prior expectation. Essentially, Woodring reckons the prolonging of the replacement cycle has led to a 10-30 million iPhone “demand deferral” this year.

On top of iPhone units dropping in FY23, Woodring also believes investors have been worried with Services decelerating from double-digit growth in FY21 to mid-single digit y/y growth in the past 6-9 months. However, Woodring points out that behind the drop are “the most extreme FX headwinds” Apple has come across since the firm began tracking the data, and which suggests that in constant currency, Services growth remains at low double-digits. Looking ahead, Woodring also anticipates a “re-acceleration” of Services growth through FY23’s end and into FY24.

Furthermore, when taking FX headwinds into account, Woodring thinks that what is “most underappreciated” by investors right now is just how robust Apple’s “underlying” gross margins are. According to Woodring’s analysis, a gross margin deep dive implies ~150bps of “average upside” to Street forecasts in FY23 and FY24.

Bottom line, these “underappreciated catalysts” cement Apple’s status as a “Top Pick” and result in Woodring raising his price target from $175 to $180, implying the stock will gain ~19% over the coming year. Woodring’s rating remains an Overweight (i.e., Buy). (To watch Woodring’s track record, click here)

So, that’s Morgan Stanley’s outlook, but what does the rest of the Street have in mind for the tech giant? AAPL holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 25 Buys and 6 Holds given in recent weeks. The stock is selling for $151.19, and the average price target of $171.53 implies ~13% growth in the year ahead. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Launches New iPhone Color
Market NewsApple Launches New iPhone Color
2h ago
AAPL
Apple Rallies after Analyst Assigns Buy Rating
AAPL
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
BMY
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Launches New iPhone Color
Market NewsApple Launches New iPhone Color
2h ago
AAPL
Apple Rallies after Analyst Assigns Buy Rating
Market NewsApple Rallies after Analyst Assigns Buy Rating
1d ago
AAPL
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1d ago
BMY
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >