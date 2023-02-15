Buffett’s Berkshire Adds AAPL; Cuts Holdings in USB and TSM

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Buffett’s Berkshire Adds AAPL; Cuts Holdings in USB and TSM

Story Highlights

This article discusses stocks where Warren Buffett’s Berkshire invested money in Q4. Berkshire significantly lowered its stake in USB and TSM.

The latest 13F filing of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) shows that the ace investor tightened the purse strings in Q4. However, he continued to show confidence in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and added more shares. Meanwhile, Berkshire increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). Conversely, the firm significantly reduced its stake in US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

As Buffett reshuffled his portfolio, let’s check what’s on the horizon for these stocks using TipRanks’ database. 

Is AAPL Stock Expected to Go Up?

While the upside in AAPL stock doesn’t appeal much, Wall Street is bullish about its prospects. The 12-month analysts’ price target of $172.71 implies an upside potential of 12.73% from the current levels. 25 Among the 30 analysts, 25 have rated it a Buy. Meanwhile, five analysts have made Hold recommendations. Overall, AAPL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. 

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds and insiders sold AAPL stock last quarter. Our data shows that hedge funds sold 947.2M shares of AAPL. Meanwhile, insiders sold AAPL stock worth $3M. Nevertheless, AAPL stock carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine. 

What’s the Prediction for PARA and LPX?

Using TipRanks’ database, we found that PARA and LPX stocks fail to appeal at current levels. Our data shows that the analysts remain sidelined on PARA stock. Further, the average price target of $19 suggests a downside potential of 15.37%. In addition, Paramount Global stock has a Neutral Smart Score of seven

While analysts recommend a Hold on PARA, they are cautiously optimistic about LPX. Also, Louisiana-Pacific carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine. However, the upside in LPX stock is low. Analysts’ 12-month price target of $70 implies 5.03% upside potential. 

USB and TSM Stocks

Berkshire reduced its holdings in USB and TSM stocks by 91% and 86% in Q4. However, TipRanks’ data shows that analysts are cautiously optimistic about USB stock. It sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating, while analysts’ average price target of $55.34 implies 12.64% upside potential. However, with hedge funds selling a whopping 89.3M shares of USB last quarter, it carries a Neutral Smart Score of five.

As for the TSM stock, our data shows that it has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buy recommendations. However, analysts’ average price target of $104.33 indicates a limited upside potential of 6.5%. Also, TSM stock carries a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10,” implying it is more likely to beat the broader market. Note that shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin. 

Bottom Line 

Berkshire’s recent SEC filing shows that Apple, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) remain their top investments. While Buffett increased his holdings in AAPL stock, retail investors could either follow him or leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to pick stocks more likely to beat the market.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific cut to Neutral at DA Davidson due to recent OSB weakness
The FlyLouisiana-Pacific cut to Neutral at DA Davidson due to recent OSB weakness
1M ago
LPX
Louisiana-Pacific downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
LPX
Louisiana-Pacific downgraded to Hold at TD Securities after outperformance
LPX
More LPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific cut to Neutral at DA Davidson due to recent OSB weakness
The FlyLouisiana-Pacific cut to Neutral at DA Davidson due to recent OSB weakness
1M ago
LPX
Louisiana-Pacific downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
The FlyLouisiana-Pacific downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
1M ago
LPX
Louisiana-Pacific downgraded to Hold at TD Securities after outperformance
The FlyLouisiana-Pacific downgraded to Hold at TD Securities after outperformance
2M ago
LPX
More LPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >