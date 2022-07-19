tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Buffett Accumulates More of Occidental Petroleum. What does Wall Street Say?

Story Highlights

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway continues to increase its stake in Occidental Petroleum, nearing the 20% mark. While Occidental shares continue to rise this year, Wall Street analysts seem to be cautiously optimistic amid an impending recession. 

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) continues to ramp up its stake in oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). As per TipRanks Insider Trading Tool, in an SEC filing, Berkshire disclosed its purchase of over 1.94 million additional shares of Occidental in multiple transactions between July 14 and July 16. These transactions were made at prices ranging from $56.1425 to $59.6733, for an aggregate price of $112.1 million. While the Oracle of Omaha is clearly betting on the oil major, Wall Street analysts seem to be cautiously optimistic on Occidental stock.

Occidental shares have more than doubled this year, fueled by soaring oil prices and Berkshire’s growing stake.

Buffett Moves Close to a 25% Stake in Occidental

With the most recently reported transaction, Berkshire now owns close to a 25% stake in Occidental, based on the last 13G report to the SEC, which was disclosed on June 6. Berkshire seems to be heading toward gaining a large enough stake in the company, to include a proportionate share of Occidental’s earnings in its financial results.

It’s worth noting that Berkshire also owns $10 billion of Occidental’s preferred stock, as well as warrants to purchase 83.9 million shares of common stock at $59.624 per share.

Wall Street has a Moderate Buy Consensus

Last week, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta downgraded Occidental stock to a Hold from Buy, with a price target of $70. Mehta remains optimistic about Occidental’s free cash flow outlook, which can ensure further balance sheet improvement and higher capital returns.

That said, the analyst now expects “less differentiated free cash flow to current enterprise value following the outperformance relative to peers.”

Mehta feels that Occidental’s effort in repaying nearly $10 billion of its net debts since the end of 2020, is largely reflected in its share price. However, the analyst added that any further larger-than-expected debt reduction could continue to drive the stock higher. Currently, Mehta prefers ConocoPhillips (COP), given the stock’s relative underperformance so far this year.

Meanwhile, last month, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann increased his price target for Occidental stock from $88 to a Street high of $93 and reiterated a Buy rating. Dingmann believes that there is a “good chance” that Buffett could purchase the remaining stake in Occidental, once the company achieves an investment grade rating.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic on Occidental, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The average Occidental Petroleum price target of $74.44 implies 23.96% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Buffett’s interest in Occidental and higher energy prices have driven a phenomenal rise in the stock this year. However, concerns about the impact of an impending recession on oil and gas demand could hurt the stock in the days ahead. Wall Street analysts seem to be divided on Occidental stock, with the consensus rating indicating a cautiously bullish view.

Meanwhile, as per TipRanks Smart Score System, Occidental earns a “Perfect 10”, indicating that the stock is likely to outperform the broader market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT
Driven by Solid Demand, IBM Posts Impressive Q2 Results
IBM
Supermarkets, Grocers & Restaurants Face the Brunt of Rising Crimes in the U.S.
KR
MCD
Lockheed Martin Scores $30B Contract; All Eyes On Q2 Numbers Today
LMT
News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
GS
BAC

Latest News Feed

Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT
Driven by Solid Demand, IBM Posts Impressive Q2 Results
IBM
Supermarkets, Grocers & Restaurants Face the Brunt of Rising Crimes in the U.S.
KR
MCD
Lockheed Martin Scores $30B Contract; All Eyes On Q2 Numbers Today
LMT
News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
GS
BAC