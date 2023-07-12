tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BofA Analyst Bullish on US Bancorp’s (NYSE:USB) Prospects; Upgrades to Buy

Story Highlights

Bank of America Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala upgraded USB stock’s rating to Buy from the previous Hold rating. The analyst believes that US Bancorp has the potential to enhance its earnings performance due to its scale and strong execution capabilities.

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock declined about 20% since the beginning of 2023, largely influenced by a broader weakness in the banking sector and Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) significantly reducing its stake in the bank. Nevertheless, analyst Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America Securities is bullish about the bank’s growth prospects. Yesterday, he upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy from Hold and lifted the price target to $40 from $38.

According to the analyst, USB is considered to possess one of the “highest-quality franchises” within the U.S. banking industry. Poonawala holds the view that the strength and stability of U.S. Bancorp’s business model, along with its capacity to generate consistent earnings, may be underappreciated by the market.

Looking ahead, Poonawala expressed optimism about U.S. Bancorp’s performance in the upcoming credit cycle. This positive outlook is based on the bank’s robust underwriting practices and its diversified loan portfolio. Additionally, the analyst views USB’s limited exposure to volatile sectors such as commercial real estate as a favorable factor.

Currently, investors have concerns regarding the company’s capital position, as USB’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio is expected to exceed 10% by the end of 2024 compared with 8.5% in the most recent reported quarter. Poonawala expects that “a gradual recovery of unrealized losses, retained earnings, and risk-weighted assets optimization” will contribute to reaching this target.

Corporate Insiders are Buying USB Stock

Supporting the analyst’s views, corporate insiders are also giving bullish signals to the stock.

The TipRanks Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that the Insider Confidence Signal on USB is Very Positive, with corporate insiders buying $2.4 million worth of shares in the last three months. The tool highlights that insiders are optimistic about USB’s future trajectory and are taking advantage of the current price correction.

Is USB Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Based on U.S. Bancorp’s strong capitalization, the normalization of deposit flows after the first quarter, and the bank trading below its historical price-to-book ratio, USB presents an appealing opportunity in the regional banking sector. Overall, USB stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, the average USB stock price target of $43.03 reflects an upside potential of 21.1% from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on USB

JPMorgan upgraded, JetBlue downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyJPMorgan upgraded, JetBlue downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
1d ago
Z
AA
BofA upgrades U.S. Bancorp to Buy, says EPS defensibility underappreciated
USB
U.S. Bancorp upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
USB
More USB Latest News >

