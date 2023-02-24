Blocto’s Cross-Chain Wallet Reaches $80 Million Valuation

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Blocto’s Cross-Chain Wallet Reaches $80 Million Valuation

Story Highlights

Blocto, the Web3 ecosystem and cross-chain wallet, announced that it closed its Series A funding round with Mark Cuban, 500 Global, and IPX. The funds raised will support Blocto’s mission to simplify blockchain technology for a broader user base and promote Web3 mass adoption. 

The cross-chain wallet by Blocto joins other non-custodial wallets to become a widespread alternative to hot, centralized exchange custody after various central exchange scandals in 2022. Although non-custodial wallets require greater responsibility and effort, they are becoming increasingly popular.

This wallet type offers greater security and reduces the risk of third parties misusing or stealing funds. The ease of use makes sending and receiving crypto simple and gives users quicker access to their assets when needed.

In addition, non-custodial wallets allow users to recover lost access to their wallets by utilizing the passphrase associated with the wallet’s private key. 

Blocto’s Multichain Wallet

Blocto is a cross-chain wallet application and multichain ecosystem developed by parent company portto. Founded in Taipei in 2019, the company aims to simplify blockchain and Web3, making them accessible to a broader, non-technical user base. 

Blocto aims to make blockchain technology accessible to everyone, providing a user-friendly entry point to DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and Web3. The wallet natively supports the Ethereum (ETH-USD), Aptos, Solana, Flow, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Tron networks, and in the future, Blocto intends to expand into promising new blockchain ecosystems.

Blocto’s Successful Series A Funding Round

The recent investment round participants were made up of global character brand IPX (formerly Line Friends) and returning investor 500 Global, a venture capital firm. 

Blocto also attracted other notable investors and advisors, such as Kevin Chou of Gen. G Esport, Roham Garegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, and Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming giant. 

Blocto has already established itself as a leading blockchain ecosystem and cross-chain wallet provider. By November 2022, Blocto had already amassed 1.6 million users, with BloctoBay standing out as the leading non-custodial NFT marketplace on the Flow blockchain.

Blocto’s CEO, Hsuan Lee, expressed his enthusiasm for the new funding, saying that Blocto’s mission is to democratize access to blockchain technology and provide simple-yet-powerful products that offer the same excellent user experience across multiple blockchain ecosystems. He claimed that with the support of their new investors, the company is better equipped than ever to onboard the subsequent billion users to crypto.

Tony Wang, a managing partner at 500 Global, commented on the continuous growth of Blocto users in the current environment, saying that it is indicative of portto’s commitment to being one of the most influential blockchain companies in the industry. He added that in his experience, the best founders continue to build to achieve their vision regardless of market conditions.

Blocto’s Mission to Democratize Access to Blockchain Technology

Blocto removes specific friction points industry newcomers encounter, such as the often-confusing cryptographic key system fundamental to transacting with cryptocurrency. 

Blocto has designed a more intuitive, user-friendly, chain-agnostic gas fee system that simplifies gas fees and transactions, making it easier for users to get started with blockchain technology. The company’s software development kit (SDK) allows the Web3 ecosystem to strengthen its cross-platform expansion, boosting user acquisition. 

With a 95% conversion rate, a less-than-30-second email login process, and a freemium model, integrating with Blocto is an easy win for developers and projects.

Edwin Yen, portto’s co-founder and COO, said that blockchain is an attractive emerging market, much like the internet back in the ’90s, and is here to stay. He added that although the full potential of blockchain technology is visible, the key to mass adoption is an easy user onboarding experience, which Blocto provides.

What to Expect in the Coming Years

In conclusion, Blocto’s successful Series A funding round and previous backing from Mark Cuban indicate the tremendous potential of blockchain technology and its continued growth in popularity. With a mission to democratize access to the opportunities presented by blockchain tech and promote mass adoption of Web3, Blocto aims to make blockchain technology more accessible and user-friendly.

As the world becomes increasingly digitized, it’s becoming clear that blockchain technology will play a crucial role in shaping the future of various industries, including finance, healthcare, and real estate. With companies like Blocto making blockchain technology more accessible, we could see even more innovation and growth in this space in the coming years.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Invest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
55m ago
EA
ATVI
Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now
MBLY
RIVN
‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these stocks
EL
CBOE
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Invest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
55m ago
EA
ATVI
Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now
Stock Analysis & IdeasBarclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now
4h ago
MBLY
RIVN
‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these stocks
10h ago
EL
CBOE
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >