Blockchain for the Masses: Web3 Apps Aim for End Users

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Blockchain for the Masses: Web3 Apps Aim for End Users
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Blockchain for the Masses: Web3 Apps Aim for End Users

Story Highlights

As the next generation of Web3 apps aims to provide value for an audience beyond decentralization enthusiasts, the narrative is switching from the blockchain technology itself to the products and services built on it.

“Blockchain, not Bitcoin (BTC-USD)” was a central discussion during the emergence of decentralized finance, the first Web3 app to gain traction beyond the closed-circuit cryptoverse. The phrase implied that the underlying technology should be the main focus instead of cryptocurrency — blockchain’s first use case. However, the last couple of years have shown that blockchain is a narrow topic that doesn’t resonate with end users and is only relevant to developers and decentralization enthusiasts. The average user doesn’t even feel the urge to understand blockchain or decentralization.

The blockchain ecosystem got a second wind to rework its narrative to reach the mainstream with the rise of Web3. This time, the industry is concentrated on solving the pain points of the end users — students, families, and workers — better than traditional Web2 apps. The conversation has shifted from which blockchain has the best throughput to the security, reliability, and user experience provided by blockchain-based apps, with blockchain taking its place as the underlying technology of a new era.

With a clear focus, developers started building Web3 apps on blockchain that cater to the needs of everyday users, including security, storage, identification, and more. Unlike initial blockchain-based apps from several years ago, one key characteristic of the next-gen Web3 apps is that they aim for the user experience above all else. After all, if it’s not simple enough for an average user with a smartphone, it has no chance to break beyond tech circles and reach a mainstream audience.

Web3 Apps for Everyday Users

By their nature, decentralized infrastructures provide superior privacy compared to centralized solutions. One such area to benefit from this advantage is data storage, and Web3 developers have already started taking notice. 

Digital security solutions provider Serenity Shield has recently launched StrongBox, a decentralized app (DApp) that offers secure data storage for any type of digital asset. Aimed at “individuals, families and businesses” seeking protection, StrongBox provides storage for both digital files and cryptocurrencies. 

Instead of storing data on centralized databases or cloud services that are prone to data breaches, Serenity Shield’s DApp holds data on the blockchain in a decentralized manner, making it more resistant to tampering. Users can pick up to 1,000 terabytes of storage capacity, and the decentralized approach removes the need for any additional services, such as firewalls or backups. 

Staying true to the Web3 ethos, StrongBox gives users control over who can access their data. There is even an inheritance feature that enables the secure transfer of a user’s digital assets and files to designated heirs.

Social Media as a Gateway to Web3

Another major use case of Web3 technologies is the SocialFi apps and services. Using the existing social networks like X (formerly Twitter) as the base layer, decentralized social platforms such as Friend.tech bridge Web2 to Web3. The “DeSocial” trend works to the benefit of Web3, opening a gateway for traditional social media users to jump into the world of Web3. 

Users who join those platforms with their existing social media accounts are given a self-custodial Web3 wallet. Friend.tech and similar apps offer a new experience in a familiar environment, opening monetization opportunities for all users and not just influencers with a big audience.

Value Provided by Blockchain

Blockchain technology as an infrastructure has come to a point where it needs to leave the conversation it started. Just like how the majority of the population is not talking about electricity or wondering about what makes their smartphone work, decentralized apps also started leaving the talks about blockchain or decentralization behind. Apps that provide real-world value to users and that are easy to use will have more say in the future of Web3.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Blockchain for the Masses: Web3 Apps Aim for End Users
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >