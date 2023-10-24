Block Stock: The Comeback is Underway, Says Deutsche Bank

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Block Stock: The Comeback is Underway, Says Deutsche Bank
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Block Stock: The Comeback is Underway, Says Deutsche Bank

Block (NYSE:SQ) investors have had little to shout about this year. While other tech stocks have charged ahead, SQ shares have trended in the opposite direction; to wit, the stock has shed 28% of its value on a year-to-date basis.

Sentiment has been low to such an extent that even after delivering a strong Q2 report boasting beats on both the top and bottom lines in addition to raising its operating income outlook, the less appealing aspects of the report took hold of the narrative.

Assessing the digital payments giant’s current situation, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane thinks the blame for the poor share price performance lies with “self-inflicted wounds,” and that these are actually masking “solid fundamentals.”

“Despite continuing to show strong fundamentals across its business segments, passing through recent EBITDA beats, and making baby steps forward with regard to its guidance philosophy, SQ shares have been plagued by short-term volume worries and poor communication on the direction of the business,” Keane said.

One of the issues that rankled with investors following the Q2 print centered around the disappointing gross profit growth seen so far in the quarter, and Keane believes that one of the ways to help boost investor confidence would be by providing mid-term gross profit expectations for Square and Cash App alongside a “more specific timeline” around the company’s ‘Rule of 40’ target (the rule used by software companies that states a total of 40% or more should be reached when adding up its revenue growth rate and profit margin).

Additionally, recent worries about a decline in the Square segment, which were amplified by the unexpected departure of former CEO Alyssa Henry, as well as challenging comps for the Cash App, worsened by a recent outage affecting both platforms, resulted in a sell-off in the shares.

“However,” says Keane, “comps in the Square seller business get much easier in October (renewed energy from Dorsey could help ignite sales), and Cash App gross profit growth should remain above 20%, in our view.”

As far as the Q3 print is concerned (slated for November 2), although Keane sees “limited gross profit upside” compared to current expectations, he forecasts another “bottom-line beat and raise” from the readout.

“We remain bullish on the company’s long-term outlook with what we see as sustainably high growth rates and continued progress towards GAAP profitability,” the analyst summed up.

All told, Keane reiterated a Buy rating on SQ shares along with a $75 price target. If correct, investors could be lining their pockets with a 65% gain. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, based on an additional 25 Buys and 7 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. The average target remains higher than Keane will permit, and at $78.48, suggests shares will climb 73% higher over the one-year timeframe. (See Block stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Is the 83% Plunge Worth Buying?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Is the 83% Plunge Worth Buying?
22h ago
V
FI
Unusually active option classes on open October 25th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open October 25th
1d ago
AA
BA
Affirm, Block selloffs on Worldline warning ‘unmerited,’ says Mizuho
The FlyAffirm, Block selloffs on Worldline warning ‘unmerited,’ says Mizuho
1d ago
V
SQ
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >