Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?

Story Highlights

Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading.

Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company has been struggling to gain momentum owing to the volatile cryptocurrency prices this year. The positive news pushed SQ stock higher by over 15% in the after-hours trading session on November 3.

Notably, Block’s gross profit jumped 38% year-over-year to $1.57 billion. This solid jump was attributed to Block’s online payments unit, Cash App, which registered a 51% rise in gross profit to $774 million. On the other hand, Square, the unit that sells terminals and point-of-sale software to businesses, marked a 29% jump in gross profit to $783 million.

Block also earns Bitcoin (BTC-USD) revenue through the sale of bitcoin to customers, which is included in the Cash App segment. The demand for cryptocurrency and related price fluctuations continue to impact the company’s bitcoin revenue.

Block’s Q3 Results in Detail

Block’s adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share handily beat the analysts’ estimates of $0.23 per share. Also, the figure came in much higher than the Q3FY21 figure of $0.25 per share.

Similarly, the payment company’s total net revenue jumped 17.7% year-over-year to $4.52 billion and also outpaced the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion.

The revenue jump was driven by a 17% rise in Transaction-based revenue to $1.52 billion and a whopping 71% increase in Subscription and services-based revenue to $1.19 billion. However, these were offset marginally by a 3% decline in Bitcoin revenue to $1.76 billion.

Is Block a Good Investment?

Following the Q3 print, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $57, which implies 5.7% upside potential to yesterday’s closing price of $53.91.

Dolev is happy with the boost from Cash App but has reservations about the company’s future course. “While lowering costs and pulling back on ‘experimental areas’ in 2023 could boost profits, it also potentially takes away some of the ‘edge’ that SQ had on innovation in the past,” the analyst noted.

Wall Street analysts echo Dolev’s sentiment regarding Block stock. On TipRanks, SQ stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average Block price target of $94.88 implies a massive 76% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 67.1% so far this year.

Ending Thoughts

Block has managed to exceed third-quarter expectations. Moreover, management’s outlook about reducing the full-year 2022 investments by an additional $140 million and a “slower pace of expense growth meaningfully compared to prior year” for 2023 indicate that the company may be able to continue its winning streak. Also, although analysts are cautiously optimistic, they have set a high upside potential for SQ stock for the next twelve months. All these may be motivating factors for investors to continue their belief in the company.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SQ

Block added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
The FlyBlock added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
2d ago
SQ
Roblox vs. Block: Is Either Cathie Wood Stock a Buy Yet?
SQ
RBLX
How Much Is Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
SQ
More SQ Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on SQ

Block added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
The FlyBlock added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
2d ago
SQ
Roblox vs. Block: Is Either Cathie Wood Stock a Buy Yet?
Stock Analysis & IdeasRoblox vs. Block: Is Either Cathie Wood Stock a Buy Yet?
7d ago
SQ
RBLX
How Much Is Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Much Is Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
13d ago
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >