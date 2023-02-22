Block (NYSE:SQ) Q4 Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Block (NYSE:SQ) Q4 Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Block is set to announce its Q4 financials on February 23. The momentum in the Cash App could support Q4 financials.

Financial technology company Block (NYSE:SQ) will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, February 23. Block could deliver solid sales and earnings due to the momentum in the Cash App, new customer wins, strength in retention rate, and focus on profitability. 

But before jumping to any conclusion, let’s look at what analysts expect from Block in Q4. 

Analysts expect Block to post sales of $4.62 billion in Q4 compared to $4.08 billion in the prior-year quarter. TipRanks’ data shows that SQ surpassed analysts’ revenue estimates 75% of the time in the past 12 months. In comparison, the overall industry average stands at 65.29%. 

Wall Street expects Block to report earnings of $0.30 a share compared to $0.27 in the prior year period. Our data shows that SQ exceeded Street’s expectations 75% of the time in the last 12 months. At the same time, the overall industry beat the EPS estimate 62.29% of the time. 

Overall, the strong engagement across all of its products in the Cash App ecosystem and higher transaction-based revenues will likely support its financials. However, growing competitive activity and macro weakness, especially in the UK, could pose challenges. 

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev remains impressed with the company’s growing volumes. However, he believes that “increasing competitive pressures from next-gen POS systems” have started to take a toll on its performance and market share. Dolev recommends a Hold on SQ stock.

What is the Price Target for Block Stock?  

Block stock has gained over 14% year-to-date in 2023. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $89.46 implies 24.34% upside potential. Further, 10 analysts have a Buy recommendation on Block stock, and four recommended a Sell. Overall, it has a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SQ

Toast more than just restaurant payments, stock looks like a buy, Barron’s says
The FlyToast more than just restaurant payments, stock looks like a buy, Barron’s says
11d ago
SQ
FISV
Lightspeed downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
SQ
LSPD
Block’s TIDAL, Universal Music Group partner to develop new streaming model
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SQ

Toast more than just restaurant payments, stock looks like a buy, Barron’s says
The FlyToast more than just restaurant payments, stock looks like a buy, Barron’s says
11d ago
SQ
FISV
Lightspeed downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
The FlyLightspeed downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
19d ago
SQ
LSPD
Block’s TIDAL, Universal Music Group partner to develop new streaming model
The FlyBlock’s TIDAL, Universal Music Group partner to develop new streaming model
22d ago
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >