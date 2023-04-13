BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

BlackRock is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on April 14. Analysts expect a steep decline in earnings and revenues as macro headwinds continue to impact the investment advisory market.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to release its first-quarter results before the market opens on April 14. The investment management company’s performance might have been hurt by a slowdown in the Investment and Advisory segment. This is due to the likelihood that the recent banking crisis and concerns about the impending recession affected investors’ appetite during the quarter.

The Street expects BlackRock to post earnings of $7.78 in Q1, lower than the prior-year quarter figure of $9.52. Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to report net revenue of $4.25 billion, down 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

According to Bank of America Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler, long-term net inflows for Q1 should range between $60 billion and $70 billion. The analyst expects the long-term net flows to probably continue to increase in the second quarter.

Further, Siegenthaler believes that BlackRock will experience annual organic growth in the range of 5% to 6% in 2023. The analyst has maintained a Buy rating on BLK stock and raised the price target to $868 from $813.

Is BLK a Good Stock to Buy?

BLK stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on nine Buy and one Hold recommendations. The average price target of $774.50 implies 16.3% upside potential from the current level. Shares of the company have fallen 5.6% so far in 2023.

Ending Thought

BlackRock’s topline performance is probably going to be less impressive given the bear market because its fees are based on asset levels and market performance. BlackRock has nevertheless become a diversified manager with scaled distribution capabilities thanks to its acquisitions. Additionally, BLK’s dividend yield of about 3% continues to draw in investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
Press ReleasesBlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
23h ago
BLK
BlackRock price target lowered to $542 from $583 at BMO Capital
BLK
BlackRock price target raised to $920 from $868 at BofA
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
Press ReleasesBlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
23h ago
BLK
BlackRock price target lowered to $542 from $583 at BMO Capital
The FlyBlackRock price target lowered to $542 from $583 at BMO Capital
2d ago
BLK
BlackRock price target raised to $920 from $868 at BofA
The FlyBlackRock price target raised to $920 from $868 at BofA
2d ago
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >