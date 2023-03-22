BlackBerry Stock: Patent Sale Is Great but More Proof of Execution Required

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BlackBerry Stock: Patent Sale Is Great but More Proof of Execution Required

Its looks like BlackBerry (BB) has finally found a home for its patents. On Tuesday, the one-time mobile phone maker turned software specialist announced that it had agreed a deal to sell substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations – a newly created subsidiary of intellectual property monetization company Key Patent Innovations.

The deal omits patents that are needed to support BlackBerry’s current core business but includes ~32,000 patents and applications associated mainly with mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking. The terms of the agreement dictate that Blackberry will get $170 million cash at the close of the deal, and by the third anniversary of closing, an extra $30 million in cash. With the inclusion of potential royalties, BlackBerry could rake in up to a total of $900 million.  

Obviously, the company believes the deal will give a boost to the balance sheet but it will also allow the simplified entity to focus more on its core IoT and Cybersecurity offerings.

To Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley, there’s no doubt the agreement is a good one. “We believe the deal could help unlock value and provide a capital infusion to drive accelerated software and services growth while improving BlackBerry’s net cash position,” the 5-star analyst explained.

Walkley thinks the transaction could close “relatively quickly or within six months.” However, is it enough to alter his stance? Not quite. “While management has created a cogent long-term strategy, and several parts of the business are turning the corner toward improving growth trends, we await more proof in execution on the new cybersecurity product roadmap, evidence of cross-selling opportunities emerging, growth in software and services revenue, and the potential for upside to our estimates before becoming more constructive on the shares,” the analyst went on to add.

To this end, Walkley reiterated a Hold (i.e., Neutral) rating to go alongside a $4 price target. What does it all mean for investors? Upside of a modest 6% from current levels. (To watch Walkley’s track record, click here)

Walkley’s thesis is in line with his Wall Street colleagues’ take; all 3 current reviews recommend staying on the sidelines, naturally culminating in a Hold consensus rating. The average target clocks in at $4.5, suggesting the shares will climb 24% higher in the year ahead. (See BlackBerry stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BB

BlackBerry to Sell Non-Core IP for $900M
Market NewsBlackBerry to Sell Non-Core IP for $900M
1d ago
BB
BlackBerry to sell non-core patents, applications to Malikie for $900M
BB
BlackBerry Announces New Patent Sale Transaction with Leading Patent Monetization Company for Up to $900 Million
BB
More BB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BB

BlackBerry to Sell Non-Core IP for $900M
Market NewsBlackBerry to Sell Non-Core IP for $900M
1d ago
BB
BlackBerry to sell non-core patents, applications to Malikie for $900M
The FlyBlackBerry to sell non-core patents, applications to Malikie for $900M
1d ago
BB
BlackBerry Announces New Patent Sale Transaction with Leading Patent Monetization Company for Up to $900 Million
Press ReleasesBlackBerry Announces New Patent Sale Transaction with Leading Patent Monetization Company for Up to $900 Million
1d ago
BB
More BB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >