Bitcoin ETFs: What Do They Mean for Cryptocurrency?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bitcoin ETFs: What Do They Mean for Cryptocurrency?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Bitcoin ETFs: What Do They Mean for Cryptocurrency?

Story Highlights

Bitcoin ETFs are really only a matter of time away now. Take a look at what they could mean for cryptocurrency.

When it comes to establishing a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), it’s basically all over but the crying. The courts have removed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) last objection, and the plans will, eventually, go forward. But what will such a plan do for the value of Bitcoin (BTC-USD)? What will it do for cryptocurrency in general? The news may not be as good as some hoped for, but it will likely be better than others expected.

For those not already familiar, a Bitcoin spot ETF will actually hold Bitcoin as its main asset. Spot ETFs are like gold funds or so-called “paper gold.” They allow investors to benefit from the gains and declines in price but without having to actually buy and hold the asset in question.

Given how difficult it can sometimes be to buy and hold Bitcoin—just ask anyone who had assets with Bittrex, Mt. Gox, or FTX—that can be attractive. But right out of the gate, that means at least one major new buyer for Bitcoin has emerged: the ETF. That should have an immediate, short-term impact on the price of Bitcoin, as Bitcoin is an inherently limited asset, which means scarcity effects kick in almost immediately.

The ETF is going to have to buy that Bitcoin from somewhere, and there’s a decent chance they’ll have to pay a premium to get it. It is possible they could mine it, but somehow, I doubt they’d mine their own. Some projections are looking for the ETFs to trade at about 8% higher than their net asset value (NAV), largely due to the premiums involved. The impact on Bitcoin itself has been substantial; when Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) applied for an ETF, Bitcoin prices went from $25,000 to $30,000 in just a few days.

A Longer-Term Mystery

Short-term, Bitcoin ETFs could definitely boost crypto prices as there will be at least one new buyer of Bitcoin. And it may not just be Bitcoin, either; look at the recent growth in covered-call funds focusing on certain stocks from YieldMax, like the TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY). We might see future ETFs run a basket of cryptocurrencies, and that might get more speculators interested in buying ahead of an ETF launching such a strategy. We’ve also seen several competing funds getting ready for launch by staging “fee wars.”

But we may have a historical precedent to help us project Bitcoin’s value as the ETFs come online: gold. Back when gold ETFs were first established, in the early 2000s-era, prices tended to track ounces comparatively closely. Yet, when the ETF was announced, both gold holdings and prices shot up substantially until, ultimately, gold prices decoupled from gold holdings. It’s likely connected to the “paper gold” concept mentioned previously. Would Bitcoin have a similar effect? It’s reasonable enough; certainly, there would be a greater demand for Bitcoin, as the ETFs would need to hold it, but eventually, a similar decoupling effect would take place as the ETF becomes kind of a secondary demand platform.

Is Bitcoin a Buy or Sell?

In the end, we know that there will almost certainly be major new demand for Bitcoin in the near future, as a range of new Bitcoin ETFs will need to stock their coffers with the cryptocurrency. Indeed, the price of Bitcoin has jumped over 70% in the past three months in anticipation. There could also be a halo effect to other cryptocurrencies that may find themselves next on the menu as brokerages and other entities start offering more generalized cryptocurrency ETFs, similar to YieldMax. Nevertheless, Bitcoin will likely remain volatile. Thus, investors need to be willing to stomach the large swings.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >