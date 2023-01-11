Betting on One EV Stock to Make It? TSLA Is the Natural Choice, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Betting on One EV Stock to Make It? TSLA Is the Natural Choice, Says Morgan Stanley

There are big changes going on in the global electric vehicle market. Where once there was a severe lack of supply, the pendulum is swinging the other way, which could potentially lead to a glut of supply.

This is the opinion of Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who believes 2023 will be a year during which “execution on manufacturing costs and supply chain management will further separate the winners from the challenged.” To bring about more affordable electric vehicle prices that will facilitate further penetration, both will be needed. As expectations get a negative reset, capital “self-sufficiency” could also be “tested.”

In fact, as investors, buyers and regulators consider the unseen costs related to moving away from a Chinese dominated EV supply chain to a market where “many players have yet to prove viability of the business model,” Jonas thinks that over the next few years, the “rate of change of EV penetration” could potentially turn out to be something of a letdown.  

The upshot of all this preamble is that there is one company better positioned than others to forge ahead as the undisputed EV leader. “Within our coverage,” says Jonas, “we believe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is uniquely positioned to lead engineering and cost improvements that have yet to truly unlock the scale potential of the EV economy.”

Investors should plan for greater “deflation” in the EV space over the near-term, with a negative reset to margin expectations. While Tesla could trade in a volatile ‘saw-tooth-like’ range for a while, before investors get more at ease with a floor in the stock’s valuation, Jonas thinks a “floor in the earnings must be reached.”

Down to the nitty-gritty, what does this all mean for investors? Jonas reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on TSLA shares backed by a $250 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of 103% a year from now. (To watch Jonas’s track record, click here)

Jonas’ objective is almost identical to the Street’s average target, which stands at $251.48 and is set to generate gains of 104% over the coming months. All in, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, 9 Holds and 2 Sells. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

TSLA Boosted by Indonesian Gigafactory
Market NewsTSLA Boosted by Indonesian Gigafactory
1h ago
TSLA
Is More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
GM
CVNA
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Make Gigafactory Even Bigger
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

TSLA Boosted by Indonesian Gigafactory
Market NewsTSLA Boosted by Indonesian Gigafactory
1h ago
TSLA
Is More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
11h ago
GM
CVNA
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Make Gigafactory Even Bigger
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Make Gigafactory Even Bigger
15h ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >